Deutsche Bank Honors Ratan Tata's Legacy with Commemorative Plaque at Erstwhile Tata House

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Deutsche Bank unveiled a commemorative plaque at Deutsche Bank House, formerly Tata House, the bank's flagship office in Mumbai. This plaque honors the legacy of the late Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata, industrialist, philanthropist, and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. The plaque, placed in tribute to his childhood spent in this building, reflects his profound contribution to Indian business and society.

The Tata Group has been one of Deutsche Bank's most esteemed clients since the bank's establishment in India, and Tata House, now Deutsche Bank House, has become a symbol of this long-standing relationship. Once the private residence of the Tata family, the building was acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1992 and now serves as its flagship premises in Mumbai. A Grade II-A heritage property, it continues to reflect the shared history and respect between the two organizations.

The plaque was unveiled by the guest of honor, Noel Tata, Chairman Tata Trusts, and James von Moltke, Deutsche Bank President, CFO and Member of the Management Board and in the presence of other Members of the Management board.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kaushik Shaparia, CEO, Deutsche Bank Group India, said, "This plaque honors Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata's remarkable legacy and the deep connection between our two institutions. Deutsche Bank House stands as a symbol of our enduring bond, built on mutual respect and a shared vision for India's growth."

James von Moltke, Deutsche Bank President, CFO and Member of the Management Board, added, "Mr Ratan Tata's leadership has left a lasting impact on India's business landscape. We are proud to commemorate his legacy in a place that holds special significance for both the Tata family and Deutsche Bank."

The unveiling of the plaque stands as a testament to the long-standing partnership between Deutsche Bank and the Tata Group, underscoring their mutual commitment to India's growth story.

