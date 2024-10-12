Dev IT Acquires 100 per cent Stake in Dhyey Consulting Services

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462), a global IT and ITeS company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services has announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Dhyey Consulting Services Private Limited. This strategic move enhances DEV IT's ability to deliver comprehensive IT solutions, particularly in ERP and CRM, on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform.

Dhyey Consulting Services is recognized for its expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions. With over 300 successful implementations in sectors such as retail and manufacturing, Dhey has been serving clients worldwide. In India, Dhyey has served PSUs like Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd to enterprises like Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd and Astute Healthcare Pvt Ltd. Sognos Solutions PTY LTD from Australia and Enovasions PTE LTD from Singapore are on the global client list.

DEV IT's full ownership of Dhyey allows it to integrate its knowledge and capabilities, significantly enriching its service offerings in the ERP and CRM market backed by powerful AI/ML capabilities.

This acquisition strengthens DEV IT's technological capabilities, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of digital transformation. By bringing Dhyey's skilled professionals on board, DEV IT enhances its expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 technologies, providing high-quality service delivery in India and globally.

With this acquisition, DEV IT expands its service portfolio and strengthens its ability to meet its clients' evolving needs. The combined strengths of both organizations position DEV IT as a leader in driving digital transformation and innovation for businesses, solidifying its role as a key player in the technology solutions landscape. Clients can expect enhanced service delivery and a wider range of solutions, reaffirming our commitment to their success.

This acquisition is a significant milestone for DEV IT, underscoring its leadership in the IT services sector and marking a new chapter in its growth and development. It reinforces DEV IT's unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive IT solutions and staying at the forefront of digital transformation, ensuring our clients and partners a secure and forward-looking future.

Commenting on the acquisition, Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman (DEV IT), said, "The successful acquisition of Dhyey Consulting marks a significant milestone in our journey. It not only broadens our IT service offerings but also deepens our commitment to helping clients navigate rapid technological changes, a commitment we will continue to uphold.

By integrating Dhyey's expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power BI, and AI like CoPilot, we are confident that we can provide comprehensive solutions that empower businesses to operate more efficiently. We believe that the synergies created by this acquisition will lead to faster response times and even more improved service delivery.

This acquisition positions us to explore new market opportunities while fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. We leverage this enhanced capability to exceed our client's expectations and deliver exceptional value."

