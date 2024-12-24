DEV IT Marks Foundation Day with Milestones, Secures Major Contracts from USA Clients

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 24: DEV Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462), one of a global IT and ITeScompany providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services has achieved significant milestones on its Foundation Day, reflecting its ongoing growth and innovation. Headquartered in Ahmedabad with a strong presence in India and Canada, the company specializes in Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, helping businesses worldwide navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape.

The Cloud Business Unit secured three major enterprise closures, marking a key achievement. The first project involves migrating 2,300 SAP BO reports to Power BI for a healthcare client in the USA. The initiative begins with a discovery phase to assess the client's current SAP BO environment and chart a course for a smooth migration, setting the foundation for future transitions to Power BI.

Additionally, a 9-month contract has been awarded by an energy sector client in the USA to build Power BI dashboards, providing insights into Employee Information, Payroll Analytics, and Financial Metrics. This success follows a highly effective Paid POC, showcasing expertise in data visualization and representation.

Furthermore, a discovery phase has been initiated to create a centralized subscription management platform using Chargebee for a USA client in the nutrition sector. The scope of this project involves assessing three existing portalsNutrition Care Manual, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and Nutrition Care Processbefore drafting a detailed implementation plan for a unified platform. The successful outcome of this discovery phase will drive the future implementation journey, as two other vendors are also involved. These wins highlight the company's ability to deliver customized solutions and strengthen its position across diverse industries.

Commenting on the orders, Mr. Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman (DEV IT), said, "We are excited to see exceptional traction and positive responses this December, defying expectations of a quieter month for international sales. The successful closure of three major enterprise projects not only highlights our ongoing growth but also underscores our ability to deliver innovative solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients globally."

