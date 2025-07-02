DEV IT Secures Major ₹4.4 Cr IT Deal with Alivus Lifesciences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE – DEVIT, BSE – INE060X01026), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, with products like Talligence and ByteSigner, has secured significant orders worth approximately ₹4.4 crore from Alivus Lifesciences Limited. The wins reflect DEVIT's growing presence in the enterprise technology space and its ability to deliver value-driven IT solutions.

The engagement includes a significant order of ₹3.60 crore for Microsoft Select Plus perpetual licenses. While the licenses will be billed directly by the Licensing Solution Partner, DEVIT played a key advisory role in aligning Alivus Lifesciences' IT infrastructure with the right Microsoft licensing model. This reinforces DEVIT's capability in managing complex enterprise IT requirements and supporting clients in their digital transformation journeys.

DEVIT also secured a direct order of ₹80 lakh from Alivus Lifesciences for a suite of enterprise software solutions, including Microsoft, Zoho, Adobe, and TeamViewer products. This order highlights DEVIT's ability to provide integrated, multi-product solutions tailored to specific business needs.

These developments further strengthen DEVIT's positioning as a trusted IT partner, particularly in high-growth sectors such as pharmaceuticals. The company continues to focus on enabling digital modernization through scalable solutions and a customer-centric approach.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pranav Pandya Founder & Chairman of Dev Information Technology Limited said, “This milestone reflects not just a business win, but the trust our clients place in our team's ability to solve real-world challenges with the right technology. I'm proud of the effort and commitment shown by Yogesh, Julie, Sanjay, Himani, and Paritosh in driving this forward, and grateful for the steady support from Mr. Jaimin and Mr. Vishal behind the scenes.

We're also seeing meaningful traction in the government sector, which adds further depth to our portfolio. It's encouraging to see how our work is creating impact—whether in boardrooms or for public service platforms.

As we move ahead, we remain focused on building lasting relationships and delivering solutions that not only meet immediate needs but support long-term growth for our clients.”

