Dev IT Secures Rs 97 Lakhs Order for Managed IT Services from GSFC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services has announced the acquisition of a strategic order from Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, a key undertaking of the Gujarat Government. The Rs 97 Lakhs order represents a major milestone in our ongoing mission to deliver technology solutions across diverse sectors. Securing this contract from a government entity not only strengthens our portfolio but also opens the door to further government partnerships in the future.

This prestigious order entails DEV IT providing comprehensive Managed IT Services for GSFC's entire Network Operating Centre. Specifically, the company will implement a systematic and strong approach to manage and maintain GSFC's email solution, ensuring seamless, fail-safe operation of critical communication infrastructure. Furthermore, the company will be responsible for the management and maintenance of Active Directory and Read-Only Domain Controller servers at GSFC, reinforcing the reliability and security of the organization's IT environment.

This achievement further underscores company's commitment to empowering businesses with innovative and transformative technology solutions. As the company continues to expand its service portfolio and strengthen its foothold in the IT sector, this partnership with GSFC is a testament to the company's growing reputation as a trusted provider of reliable and comprehensive IT services.

Commenting on the recent order, Pranav Pandya Founder & Chairman, said, "We are pleased to be entrusted with this significant project by GSFC. This order further solidifies our role as a reliable partner in delivering Managed IT Services and underscores our commitment to supporting critical infrastructure with advanced and effective solutions.

This achievement builds on our recent successes, including securing a contract from the Chief Minister's Office for SQL Server Enterprise and Windows Server, an order from RajCOMP Info Services Ltd, and several other significant projects. These consecutive orders highlight our capacity to address diverse and complex IT needs across various sectors. We remain steadfast in our dedication to empowering organizations through our technological expertise, ensuring enhanced efficiency, security, and reliability.

Our recent accomplishments underscore the growing trust that leading institutions place in our ability to provide top-tier IT services. Securing a contract with Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, a prominent government entity, marks a significant milestone, paving the way for more prestigious opportunities in the future.

As we continue to expand our service offerings and explore new opportunities, we are committed to driving digital transformation and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

