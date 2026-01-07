DEV IT, XDuce Join Hands to Fast-Track IT Services Growth in North America

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462 | INE060X01034), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, with products like Talligence and ByteSigner, has announced a strategic alliance with XDuce to accelerate growth in North America and scale its global delivery capabilities across digital engineering, cloud, data, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Key Growth Priorities

- North America expansion: Strengthening go-to-market efforts and customer engagement across the United States and Canada

- Advanced technology focus: Expanding solutions across AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, and data to address evolving enterprise needs

What the Alliance Enables

- Faster market access: Improved speed-to-market and stronger regional presence in North America

- Scaled execution: Expanded global delivery capacity supported by robust operational governance

- Future-ready solutions: Integrated capabilities to serve high-growth and regulated industries

The partnership is centred on scaling with confidencedelivering stronger market access, a robust North American presence, expanded capabilities, and faster, more consistent outcomes for clients.

While it directly supports DEV IT's objective of establishing an on-ground presence in North America with direct access to the U.S. market, it also creates meaningful opportunities for teams across both organisations. These include broader exposure to global programs, deeper engagement across AI, cloud, blockchain, cybersecurity, and data, as well as clearer pathways to build technical expertise and leadership depth.

DEVIT will continue to operate under its existing leadership and management team, ensuring stability and consistent execution as the alliance progresses.

Commenting on the Development, Mr Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman, said,

"This alliance with XDuce is a strategic step in how we scale, faster market access in North America, deeper delivery capability, and a sharper focus on AI-led transformation. Together, we're combining strong client access with proven execution to deliver outcomes with greater speed, governance, and confidence."

