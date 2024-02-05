Dev Rathour: A Melodious Journey of Versatility

Birth Name: Devendra Singh Rathore

Birth Date: 24 December 1987

Birth Place: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India

Nationality: Indian

Other Names: Dev

Parents: Mohan Rathore (father), Rukmini Rathore (mother)

Education: Master of Philosophy (M.A, M-Phil)

Occupation: Singer and Composer

Years Active: 1997 to Present

Notable Works: Big Magic as a Singer, “Mirzapur Ke Jeeja,” “ANTERYATRI MAHAPURUSH”

Dev Rathour, born Devendra Singh Rathore on 24th December 1987 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India, is a renowned classical, semi-classical, playback, and ghazal singer and composer. He stands as one of the most versatile artists in Bollywood, showcasing his musical prowess from a young age. Dev’s journey in the world of music is marked by dedication, diverse influences, and an impressive list of accolades.

Early Life and Training

Dev Rathour’s musical journey began with the unwavering support of his father, Shri Mohan Rathour. Trained by Pt. Bhimsen Sharma, a disciple of the legendary Late Ustad Aamir Khan of the Indore Gharana, Dev also received extensive tabla training from notable mentors such as Kunwar Bhagwan Singh Chandel, Late Padma Shri Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan, and his father Late Ustad Chhamma Khan Sb.

Educational Background and Achievements

Dev Rathour pursued his academic journey in music, obtaining a Master’s degree and a Gold Medal in Music from Delhi University. His academic excellence is complemented by artistic recognition, including the ‘Santosh Shiksha Puruskar’ from Himotkarsh Sahitya Sanskriti, Awem Jankalyan Parishad, UNA in 2001.

Musical Contributions

Dev Rathour’s versatility as a singer and composer is showcased in his extensive body of work. He is noted for his role in the TV show “Big Magic” as a singer alongside acclaimed artists like Suresh Wadkar, Anup Jalota, Sadhna Sargam, Shaan, Udit Narayan, Mohammad Aziz, Alka Yagnik, and Vinod Rathor.

His musical talents extend to film and television, where he has composed for various projects. Noteworthy playback singers such as Suresh Wadkar, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhna Sargam, Vinod Rathour, Md Aziz, Chandan Das, Javed Ali, and Pamela Jain have collaborated under his musical direction.

Dev Rathour’s emotional depth and aesthetic sense shine through in his compositions, making him a sought-after composer in the industry. His music resonates not only for its melodic charm but also for its philosophical depth.

Recent Projects

In recent years, Dev Rathour has continued to leave his mark on the industry. He added another feather to his cap with the film “Mirzapur Ke Jeeja,” where he served as both the singer and composer. Additionally, “ANTERYATRI MAHAPURUSH” features Dev Rathour’s soulful vocals.

Legacy and Guru

Late Shri Mohan Rathore, Dev Rathour’s father, served as his initial Guru, shaping his musical foundation. Another influential figure in his life is Padma Shri Som Dutt Battu, recognized as a guru in college.

Dev Rathour’s journey in the world of music is a testament to his dedication, versatility, and passion for creating soul-stirring compositions. With an impressive list of achievements and an ever-growing body of work, he continues to enrich the field of music, leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood and beyond. As Dev Rathour seamlessly blends classical, semi-classical, and contemporary influences, his melodious journey continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

