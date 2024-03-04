"Devabhoomi Uttarakhand" Achieves Phenomenal Sales Milestone of 3000 Copies Pan India in 2 months

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 4: Neha Mittal, the author of the critically acclaimed book, "Devabhoomi Uttarakhand," celebrates the extraordinary success of her literary masterpiece, which has surpassed the milestone of 3000 copies sold across pan India within just two months of its launch on November 22nd, 2023. Neha Mittal is a 2018 batch officer of the Indian Accounts and Audits Service, currently serving as a DAG in Uttarakhand. She is a passionate writer and researcher with a deep interest in the culture and history of India.

The book launch of "Devabhoomi Uttarakhand" was graced by the esteemed presence of the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), marking the beginning of an exceptional journey that has captured the hearts and minds of readers nationwide. The overwhelming response to "Devabhoomi Uttarakhand" highlights its universal appeal and reinforces its position as a must-read for those seeking a deeper understanding of the cultural tapestry of Uttarakhand.

Neha Mittal's "Devbhoomi Uttarakhand: The Fascinating Cultures of Central Himalaya" is all about exploring the vibrant cultures of the Central Himalaya, offering a three-part journey into the region's rich tapestry. From the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit to the captivating stories of Pahadi cultures and the exploration of the natural world, Neha Mittal's narrative, complemented by beautiful illustrations from Pahadi artist Pooja Saklani, is a captivating blend of religious, historical, and scientific insights.

Since the launch, Neha Mittal has personally connected with readers through engaging book signings and participation in esteemed literature festivals across various cities. The warm reception from readers has been a testament to the book's significance in sharing the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand with a broader audience.

The success story continues as "Devabhoomi Uttarakhand" was acknowledged by Ruskin Bond. The book was well received in events with communities like Been There Doon That, Valley of Words, etc., adding to its cultural impact and recognition within literary circles.

Published by Nu Voice Press, an imprint of HubHawks, "Devabhoomi Uttarakhand" stands out as a literary gem, offering readers a profound journey into the spiritual devotion, geographical grandeur, and cultural richness that define the magnificent state of Uttarakhand. Neha Mittal, a civil servant deeply rooted in the culture of Uttarakhand, crafted this book with the intention of providing readers with a unique perspective on India's classical, regional, and contemporary cultures.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor