Devangi Dalal: Leading the Way in Mompreneurship

New Delhi (India), May 17: Devangi Dalal, an outstanding Indian Audiologist and Speech-Language Pathologist, shines as a symbol of compassion and empowerment, especially for those dealing with hearing impairments. With more than 32 years of dedicated service, she has earned recognition both nationally and internationally.

In her role as the Centre Director of Hearing Hearts, Devangi guides a comprehensive approach to care, creating solutions to meet the specific needs of each individual. Her dynamic methods go beyond traditional boundaries, providing support to those encountering auditory challenges. At Speech N Sound Concepts, Devangi leads pioneering interventions for children with hearing impairments, utilizing advanced technology to enhance communication outcomes. Her commitment to excellence has led to her clinic being honored as the “Best Pediatric Hearing Aid Center” in India.

Devangi’s philanthropic efforts extend through her co-founding of the JOSH Foundation, dedicated to aiding underprivileged children with hearing impairments. Through her initiatives, she has positively impacted the lives of over 1700 children, granting them access to education, healthcare, and empowerment.

In 2012, Devangi made history as the first Indian Audiologist to receive the esteemed Humanitarian Award from the American Academy of Audiology (AAA), recognizing her dedication to serving humanity. She is the sole Audiologist from India to be elected as Hearing Health Advocate for the Coalition Global Hearing Health (CGHH) working with the World Health Organization (WHO).

As an Advocate for Hearing Health appointed by the Coalition for Global Hearing Health (CGHH) and the World Health Organization (WHO), she advocates for global awareness and inclusivity for those with hearing impairments. Additionally, her efforts to support children with hearing impairments have led her to present a Learning Module, “A Road map to Independence for Children with Hearing Impairment in Developing Countries,” at the Audiology conference organized by the American Academy of Audiology in Nov'16 at Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

In her commitment to advancing hearing health, Devangi presented a paper on ‘Noise' and its impact on hearing health at a virtual conference hosted by the CGHH. She also embarked on a mission to spread positivity during the Covid-19 pandemic by writing blogs in English and Gujarati languages, connecting nature’s teachings to individuals’ personal lives, and authored a series of 3 books titled “Spreading Positivity.”

Her dedication was further acknowledged by the Inner Wheel Club of Bombay Airport, which honored her with the Women Achievers Award in 2021. Finally, in 2023, the CMS Foundation recognized her exceptional contributions to humanity and audiology, solidifying her reputation as a true advocate of compassion and advocacy.

Devangi's influence extended globally, receiving the Women Influencer Award in 2019 from the Women Entrepreneurs Enclave for her inspiring role in empowering women. That same year, she was hailed as an ‘Unsung Hero of India' by Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the esteemed owner of MDH. Her impact continued to soar, earning recognition as the most influential Women Entrepreneur & Budding Author of India in 2021 by G – Town Society Magazine. She was also listed among India's top 50 most influential personalities by the same magazine in January 2021.

The Mukkti Foundation, led by Smita Thackeray, honored her on International Women's Day 2020, lauding her work for hearing-impaired children. She was bestowed with the International Women Excellence Empowerment Achiever's Award (WEE) in 2020, recognizing her contributions to female empowerment. The International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) acknowledged her excellence in social service and human empowerment with a certificate.

Devangi remains firmly rooted in her commitment to social impact, actively engaging in initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities and fostering inclusive growth.

Beyond her professional endeavors, she is a gifted author and singer, using her talents to inspire positivity and celebrate cultural heritage.

She has authored books in Hindi and Gujarati to educate and raise awareness about the challenges faced by the hearing impaired. She has conceptualized 2 short films titled “Early Matters” focused on early detection and essentials steps to be taken towards hearing impairment and “A Sound Start” shedding light on success stories if individuals who have over hearing impairment challenges with correct treatment and care. She has also directed a 17-minute telefilm to create further awareness on the issue. Being a devotee of Lord Krishna, she intertwines his teachings with modern-day experiences, spreading awareness through her writings. Her blogs and articles in Janmbhoomi Pravasi are praised for their simplistic approach, resonating with young readers as mythological teachings are explained with real-life incidents. Devangi has also made her mark as a singer and lyricist, debuting with the song “Radha Chali,” now streaming on various music platforms.

Devangi Dalal, in her unwavering commitment to the hearing-impaired community, authored books like “Chalo Badhirone Sambhalta Kariye” and “Jagya Tyarthi Sakaratmakta” in Gujarati. “Kuch Suna Aapne and Sakaratmak Jivan Shaili” in Hindi, catering to their linguistic needs.

She aims to create a world where the hearing impaired excel, with an advanced center coaching public speaking and voice modulation, an Audio testing website promoted on FM Radio, and reality shows on National TV, highlighting their talents and achievements.

As a devoted mother of two daughters, Devangi epitomizes the balance between career success and familial dedication, serving as an inspiration to all. She firmly believes that “being a mother doesn’t stop us from achieving our dreams infact parents are the first role models for children”. This Mother’s Day, let us honor Devangi Dalal’s exceptional contributions to healthcare and societal advancement, recognizing her maternal love and compassion in all aspects of her life. Devangi states that “The world will aspire to the beauty of kindness if we make specially-abled children equally inclusive in our society”.

