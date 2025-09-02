Developed countries accumulating CO2 for over 250 years, says COP30 Prez Andre

By Kaushal Verma

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, President of the UN's COP30 Climate Change Conference, said that the developed countries have more responsibility towards climate across the world as they are responsible for the accumulation of carbon dioxide for over two and a half centuries.

"The developed countries are responsible for the accumulation of carbon dioxide for more than 250 years. So they have the responsibility that has been very clearly stated in the convention since the beginning," he toldon the sidelines of the COP30 event held today in the national capital.

He said that the fact is that the world has changed a lot, and our countries can contribute much more than we do, so we don't depend on the developed countries for most of the things we need.

Responding to the question of how India and Brazil are progressing in this cause, he said that both countries have been growing together for many years. "We are in the basic group and we negotiate together. We have the same concern about development of our countries and also the concern of better life of our population so we are united in that context," he said.

Also, the years are going by, the climate crisis is increasing, and with the climate urgency that is surrounding the world, naturally, these countries have developed so much. Our counties have huge responsibilities and the rest of the developing world is looking at us so I think we have been an evolving role in the process and that's the exciting dimension of it, he added.

Brazil prepares to host COP30 in Belem, and Ambassador Andre Correa do Lago will lead this key climate summit in the Amazon. The Brazilian presidency of COP30, in the 2025 climate summit, called for new global climate governance mechanisms to help nations implement their commitments to curb global warming. The summit will be hosted in Belem in November this year.

The COP1 was held in Berlin in 1995, followed by COP3 in Kyoto in 1997, and then COP21 in Paris in 2015. First Global Stocktake (GST) under the Paris Agreement was held at COP28 in Dubai in 2023, and the finalisation at COP29 in Baku of both the Paris Rulebook and the last remaining negotiating mandate from COP21 - the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance (NCQG).

COP30 is a moment to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement. Throughout its first decade, the Paris Agreement has shown both efficiency and resilience. The treaty is working. Its ambition and implementation cycle are fully in motion. Yet, global warming is now occurring much faster than scientific projections had indicated in 2015.

At the same time, geopolitical and economic obstacles are raising new challenges to international cooperation, including under the climate regime.

