Developers of "The Cascades Neopolis" Win Telangana's Second Highest Land Bid Ever for INR 151.25 Crore per Acre

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20: GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty developers further strengthened their realty leadership in Hyderabad by jointly securing Neopolis Plot 15, a premium 4.03 acre northeast corner land parcel with two 150 ft road frontages, at the highest bid of ₹151.25 crore per acre. This bid was part of Phase 3 auction conducted recently by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). While this is Telangana's second highest bid till date and the highest ever in Neopolis so far, the only other higher bid the state recorded was in October this year, which was in Raidurg, Hyderabad Knowledge City, at ₹177 crore per acre.

This successful bid further consolidates the developers' presence in Neopolis, Hyderabad's futuristic and most closely watched growth corridor. In June this year, they announced the launch of "The Cascades Neopolis," a ₹3169-Crore luxury residential project that is set to redefine opulent living in Hyderabad. This project, with its five 63-storey towers and 217m in height, is poised to become an iconic landmark, offering a sublime blend of contemporary design, sustainable living, and home automation systems. Since the launch, it has seen strong reception from homebuyers and channel partners, who recognise Neopolis as the next address for high-rise luxury living in Hyderabad.

"As responsible and visionary realty developers, with this second successful bid in Neopolis, we aim to further strengthen our vision for Neopolis and contribute to this beautiful city, which is certainly ready for realty that prioritises wellness, sustainability, and design excellence. Three sides of open views, north-east corner land parcel, dual 150 ft road frontages, easy access, and ultra-urban context make Neopolis Plot 15 (our newly acquired land parcel) a rare canvas on which we can explore differentiated product configurations and deepen our commitment to future-ready realty. Master planning and concept development for Plot 15 are currently in progress. Details of the proposed mixed-use development, configurations, and timelines will be shared after design finalisation and completion of statutory processes," read a joint statement released by Mr. Karteesh Reddy M (representing GHR Infra), Mr. Lakshmi Narayana G (representing Lakshmi Infra), and Mr. Sharat V, (representing Urbanblocks Realty).

For the uninitiated, in August 2023, the same developers created a joint consortium, GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, which had won the bid for Plot 14 in Neopolis, a sprawling 7.34 acres land parcel for ₹70 crore per acre. The Cascades Neopolis, the mega residential project is being built at the same location with targeted handover to buyers by March 2030. After extensive research, the leading global realty consultants, UHA London (Concept Architect), Coopers Hill Singapore (Landscape Architect), Studio HBA Singapore (interior design - amenities), Buro Happold (UK) (Structural Engineering), and international concierge services by Quintessentially were roped in with a vision to create a masterpiece, especially in the areas of social spaces, wellness, lifestyle, architecture, engineering, landscaping, interiors, and concierge services.

About GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP: GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP is a dynamic joint consortium formed by three seasoned developers - GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty. Each developer brings high trust, a strong track record, and extensive expertise in Hyderabad's real estate landscape - they are collectively committed to delivering iconic and sustainable developments that redefine urban living. The launch of The Cascades, their first project, aligns perfectly with Hyderabad's impressive real estate market, particularly within the luxury segment. The project aims to be unlike no other and will be a testament to harmonious blend of luxury, technology, sustainability, and an evolved and enriching lifestyle.

