Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates World Hindu Economic Forum 2025, a platform that connects economic growth with India's civilizational values

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2025 in Mumbai, describing it as a powerful global platform that connects economic growth with India's civilizational values.

The two-day international forum has brought together policymakers, industrialists, entrepreneurs, investors and thought leaders from across the world.

WHEF 2025 aims to strengthen global Hindu economic collaboration while contributing to India's long-term growth story.

Previous editions of the forum have been held in cities such as London, Bangkok, Los Angeles and Adelaide, highlighting its expanding international reach.

Addressing the World Hindu Economic Forum 2025, industrialist Sajjan Jindal emphasized the urgent need to strengthen India's manufacturing sector to ensure long-term economic growth.

He pointed out that while India's economy has traditionally been driven by the services sector, a balanced growth model requires a stronger focus on manufacturing.

Addressing the World Hindu Economic Forum 2025, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the Fifth Industrial Revolution will be led by India, driven by the strength and innovation of the country's technologists and innovators.

He said that India possesses the talent and capability to emerge as a global leader in advanced technologies.

Fadnavis noted that artificial intelligence (AI) is currently dominating the technological landscape and has brought significant disruption, leading to fundamental changes in the nature of business and industry.

He expressed confidence that India will play a leading role in the AI sector in the coming years.

Referring to the importance of self-reliance, the Chief Minister said that discussions around Swadeshi remain highly relevant for the country's growth.

He highlighted that this vision was strongly articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the clarion call of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

To achieve this goal, Fadnavis stressed the need to strengthen Swadeshi products and promote indigenous innovation.

He further said that leveraging new technologies will be key to making India truly self-reliant. Highlighting the Prime Minister's emphasis on technology transfer, Fadnavis pointed out that India's defence sector has witnessed rapid growth in recent years as a result of policy reforms and increased domestic manufacturing.

Drawing a global comparison, the Chief Minister said that while China has grown rapidly, there is a lack of complete trust globally. In contrast, he said, the world places greater trust in India due to its belief in coexistence and collaboration.

Looking ahead, Fadnavis identified Africa as the next major growth market and emphasized the need for India to deepen engagement with African nations. He called for a model of co-creation and co-development with African countries. Fadnavis further revealed plans for a new 54-storey building in Navi Mumbai, with each floor representing one of Africa's 54 nations, aimed at strengthening institutional and economic cooperation.

