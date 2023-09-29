Devidas Group of Companies Revolutionizes India with Mind Training and Empowerment Initiatives

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: In the present competitive era, where the importance of training and nourishing corporate minds cannot be overstated, a game-changing approach is being initiated by Devidas Group of Companies, an umbrella organisation comprising 11 distinct entities for aspiring entrepreneurs. Founder and visionary leader of this conglomerate, Mr Devidas Naikare's unique mind training methodology is transforming lives and businesses across India.

Being an entrepreneur in today's competitive time can be a roller coaster ride involving sleepless nights, lows, highs, and rewards. However, the journey can lead to stress, and intellectual fatigue. Hence, there is a need to reform the way people observe and develop the right mental aptitude, enhance cognitive abilities, and improve their overall well-being. Mind trainers and business coaches like the strata Mr Devidas Naikare are making extraordinary strides in nurturing mental, emotional, and financial empowerment among determined individuals and people in business.

India has some exceptional mind trainers, like Mr Naikare, who have unique approaches and curated programs for participants to learn how to achieve growth in their businesses, build strong relationships, attain optimal health, accumulate wealth, find happiness, and achieve inner peace. The trainers combine business coaching, mind training, and spiritual wisdom to empower individuals in various aspects of their lives. The techniques and strategies adopted by Mr Devidas Naikare have a proven record to catalyse business growth at an unprecedented scale. Countless individuals have experienced a tenfold expansion in their businesses while undergoing his mind training programs.

According to the founder director of Devidas Group of Companies, Devidas Naikare, who happens to be a prominent speaker, author and master trainer, "It is very vital for people to overcome mental barriers related to money and financial success. One need proper guidance to develop an entrepreneurial mindset that has the right blend of resilience, versatility, and persistence. We, as a transformative force, want these business leaders to discover their paths to success." He added that his mission extends far beyond the confines of self-promotion. The company has set a goal to create 5,000 Strong Entrepreneurs in India by 2028.

The exceptional mind trainer, in his career of 17 years, has received business knowledge, mind training and spiritual knowledge from 11 esteemed gurus. With this immense expertise, he has imparted training to thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs on how to use their mind power to become a good person spiritually. He has authored an 11-book series on daring, focusing on topics that empower individuals to overcome obstacles and seize opportunities. The series includes titles like "Dare to Build a Successful Mindset," "Dare to Grab New Opportunities," and "Dare to be Unstoppable."

His empire- Devidas Group of Companies, is a business corporation comprising various enterprises, namely Citydhan Capital, NAipar shop, Vedant Training Academy, S.M.Services, D.K. Foundation, Devidas Publications, All-in-One Services, Digital Shop, Institute of Business Management, and Devidas Career Training Institute. Each one of these enterprises is providing different services and solutions to the public.

The organisation, under the visionary leadership of Mr Devidas, has been bestowed with prestigious awards in 2023, such as the Maharashtra Business Icon Award, Inspiring Leader Awards, Pune Entrepreneur Award, and the illustrious Shri Mahatma Gandhi National Pride Award 2023 for making groundbreaking contributions in the field of mind training. https://devidasnaikare.in/

