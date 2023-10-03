Devyani Jaipuria Sports Academy & Da One Sports by Shikhar Dhawan Join Forces to Elevate School Sports Programs

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 3: The collaboration aims to provide a unique sports training experience that has been eagerly anticipated; bringing an immersive sports training program to the curriculum of two prominent schools: DPS International in Gurugram and Delhi Public School in Jaipur.

Devyani Jaipuria Sports Academy (DJSA) is thrilled to announce a ground breaking partnership with Da One Sports, heralding a new era of immersive sports training within the curriculum of two prestigious educational institutions: DPS International in Gurugram and Delhi Public School in Jaipur.

This collaboration is poised to deliver a one-of-a-kind sports training experience that has been eagerly awaited by students, parents, and educators alike.

Devyani Jaipuria Sports Academy (DJSA) is committed to unleashing the innate potential and talents of each child while cultivating lifelong learners destined to be tomorrow's leaders. In collaboration with engaged parents, the school is dedicated to shaping global citizens who embody innovation and strong values. DJSA distinguishes itself with a world-class faculty and outstanding infrastructure, making it a truly exceptional institution. In a rapidly evolving world, adhering solely to a standard curriculum is insufficient. DJSA equips students with a premier education complemented by essential practical skills, ensuring their competitiveness in today's global landscape.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Shikhar Dhawan extends his heartfelt congratulations to the students, teachers, and parents of Devyani Jaipuria Sports Academy. He proudly represents Da One Sports as the Sports Education and Training partner, emphasizing the values of hard work and humility. Dhawan also emphasizes Da One Sports' commitment to enhancing the school's sports culture and fostering sportsmanship among children from an early age.

Devyani Jaipuria, Chairperson of Dharav High School and Pro-Vice Chairperson of DPS International Gurugram and DPS Jaipur, underscores the shared mission of Devyani Jaipuria Sports Academy and Da One Sports Academy: to train and offer opportunities to budding athletes. She emphasizes the pivotal role that schools play in shaping a child's future and highlights how sports can unify children, promote physical activity, and instill a focused mindset.

Devyani Jaipuria Sports Academy, a part of one of India's leading school chains, empowers children to become leaders who will positively impact the world with wisdom and understanding. Their innovative learning approach combines creativity with the curriculum, encouraging students to be innovative and explore new horizons. The academy's educators are more than just teachers; they are facilitators, trained to translate the institution's vision into interactive and energized classroom practices through mentoring programs.

Da One Sports, a sports education academy, is firmly dedicated to establishing exceptional training at grassroots levels. The academy's mission is to provide students and coaches with abundant learning and growth opportunities, fostering personal development. It places a strong emphasis on creating a safe learning environment and encourages children to step outside their comfort zones. The academy has initiated programs such as the Grass Root Innovation Program and the Academy Program, with the long-term goal of promoting a sporting culture at the foundational level and collaborating with schools and academies. Da One Sports utilizes cutting-edge technology to effectively track individual performance, progress, and skill development.

Our collaboration with Da One Sports, led by Shikhar Dhawan, symbolizes our commitment to delivering an all-rounded sports education program. DJSA is devoted to nurturing sports enthusiasts and supporting them in their journey to become future champions. Our sports offerings are diverse, ranging from cricket to badminton, table tennis to football, basketball to chess, taekwondo to skating. Each sport is taught under the vigilant guidance of our expert coaches, instilling discipline, teamwork, and healthy competition among students. Our team comprises of seasoned coaches who are passionate about nurturing young talent. They focus on the unique needs of each student, with a teaching methodology that prioritizes personal attention with special emphasis on our low student-to-coach ratio.

Da One Sports recognizes the early childhood years as a critical phase for physical development in children aged 3-8. Their Grassroots Innovation Program focuses on providing opportunities for physical activity, interaction, and the development of coordination, control, and movement. Children are encouraged to understand the importance of physical activity through fun-filled, activity-based learning. This program is implemented in schools, day nurseries, and pre-schools.

