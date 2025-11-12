DFS launches Startup Common Application Journey on Jan Sammarth Portal to ease credit access for entrepreneurs

New Delhi [India], November 12 : The Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance launched the Startup Common Application Journey on the Jan Sammarth Portal during the Public Sector Banks Review Meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday. The initiative aims to simplify and streamline access to credit for startups across India.

The new feature was launched by M. Nagaraju, Secretary, DFS, in the presence of senior officials of the department, the Chairman of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of Public Sector Banks, the MD & CEO of PSB Alliance, and senior IBA representatives. According to a Ministry of Finance press release, the Startup Common Application Journey was developed jointly by the IBA and PSB Alliance.

The Jan Sammarth Portal will now serve as a single digital platform where startups can apply for loans, compare offers from various Public Sector Banks, and track their applications through one unified digital system. The move is expected to make credit access faster, more transparent, and less complicated for young businesses seeking financial support.

Built on a Model Loan Scheme, the initiative allows startups to secure loans of up to Rs 20 crore under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS), operated by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) under the aegis of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The platform integrates key data sources such as PAN, GST, Udyam registration, Income Tax Returns, and credit bureau information to ensure quick verification and processing.

Officials said that the scheme also includes special interest concessions for women entrepreneurs, further encouraging inclusive growth and participation in India's startup ecosystem. The effort, they added, supports the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, which focuses on building a self-reliant, technology-driven economy.

Speaking at the launch, Nagaraju emphasized that the new digital journey represents "a step towards creating a transparent and efficient system that empowers startups to easily connect with banks and avail of financial assistance."

The Startup Loan Application can be accessed through the Jan Sammarth Portal.

