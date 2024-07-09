DFS Secretary Vivek Joshi reviews performance of financial inclusion schemes

New Delhi [India], July 9 : Secretary at Department of Financial Services (DFS), Vivek Joshi, chaired a review meeting on the progress and performance of financial inclusion schemes, including PM SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma and Jan Samarth Portal with senior executives of private sector banks in the national capital on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the secretary reviewed the progress in Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Stand Up India, PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PM Vishwakarma, as per a release from the Ministry of Finance.

He also reviewed the progress of opening of brick and mortar branches of banks and deployment of Banking Correspondents (BCs) in unbanked villages.

Joshi noted the progress made in expanding social security and deepening financial inclusion in the country through various flagship schemes of the government. He discussed in detail the progress made by private banks for deepening of financial inclusion and urged them to increase their participation in financial inclusion schemes.

Joshi exhorted private banks to give more thrust on serving the marginalised sections of the society and fulfilling their banking needs.

A detailed presentation on features of Jan Samarth portal was also made, in which the secretary highlighted the importance of Jan Samarth portal that presents information of credit-linked schemes of the government on a single platform. The platform improves customer experience and assist banks in acquisition of customers.

During the meeting, Joshi also emphasised the importance of financial inclusion programmes in providing basic financial services in reaching the last mile and also asked banks to organise financial literacy camps so that awareness about various financial inclusion schemes.

