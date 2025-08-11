DGCA has carried out 171 regulatory audits to ensure air safety in last 5 years: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 11 The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has carried out 171 regulatory audits from 2020 till June 2025 to ensure safety in India’s civil aviation sector, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

A total of two incidents of turbulence and 10 incidents of emergency landing due to technical snags have been reported since January 2024 apart from which Air India’s Boeing aircraft VT-ANB on June 12, 2025, "declared MAYDAY and eventually met with an accident", Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister said that pilot training in India is governed by extant regulations as specified under various Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) and operations circulars, which are in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and global best practices.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has established Civil Aviation Regulations to ensure the safe operation and maintenance of aircraft. These regulations are continuously updated and aligned with international standards, including those of the ICAO and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The DGCA amends its regulations from time to time in accordance with ICAO standards, the minister stated.

The minister also said that India has ratified the Montreal Convention, 1999 by making amendments to the Carriage by Air Act, 1972 in 2009, which inter alia provides the liabilities of carriers for compensation in case of death, delay, damage or loss to persons, baggage or cargo for international carriage.

Meanwhile, the DGCA has also ordered a new set of Comprehensive Special Audits to enhance safety following the jolt to the country’s civil aviation sector in the wake of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

The audit framework will cover the entire range of aviation entities, including scheduled and non-scheduled airlines, maintenance, repair, and overhaul organisations (MROs), flying training schools, air navigation service providers, airport operators, and ground handling agencies.

The audit framework will be in addition to the regulatory audits being carried out as per the annual surveillance programme. It will also have more severe penalties for non-compliance that include grounding of airlines.

The process will unfold in three stages: a pre-audit phase lasting five to seven days, a three-to-five-day on-site audit, and a post-audit period of ten to fifteen days for analysis and follow-up. Entities audited are required to submit corrective action plans within 15 days of receiving findings. The DGCA will closely monitor the implementation of these plans.

The regulator has deployed multidisciplinary audit teams led by senior officials and supported by subject matter experts drawn from various domains within aviation. These teams are conducting rigorous inspections.

The primary focus areas included Safety Management Systems (SMS), operational efficiency, adherence to regulatory frameworks, and crew and resource management protocols.

According to officials, the audit was triggered by a range of factors, including aviation accidents, serious incidents, recurring non-compliance issues, as well as findings flagged by the ICAO.

The process will unfold in three stages: a pre-audit phase lasting five to seven days, a three-to-five-day on-site audit, and a post-audit period of ten to fifteen days for analysis and follow-up.

Findings from these audits will be classified, including Level 1 for immediate safety risks, Level 2 for significant but non-critical issues, and a third category for long-term observations.

Entities audited are required to submit Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) within 15 days of receiving findings. The DGCA will closely monitor the implementation of these plans.

The DGCA has made it clear that failure to comply with audit recommendations could attract penalties such as suspension of operations or even cancellation of licences in cases of violation of safety norms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor