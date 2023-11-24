DGCA issued advisory circular after reports of GNSS interference in Middle East

New Delhi [India], November 24 : After several reports of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) jamming and spoofing over the airspace in the Middle East in the recent past, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued an advisory circular on GNSS interference in the airspace.

The circular highlights the emerging threats of GNSS jamming and spoofing, the various geographical areas where it has been observed, and its potential impact on aircraft and ground-based systems.

Considering the increasing reports of GNSS interference over airspace in the Middle East in the recent past, DGCA formed an internal committee on October 4.

The committee since then had taken stock of the situation, sensitized operators, and started discussions with leading experts from around the world on this sensitive subject.

The circular is based on recommendations of the committee for tackling the emerging threat considering the best practices, latest developments and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidance on the matter.

The circular is applicable to all Aircraft operators and Air navigation service providers (ANSP) Airport Authority of India.

It establishes the roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder in monitoring and mitigating the threat in a coordinated manner in addition to highlighting the reporting obligations as per regulatory requirements.

Furthermore, the circular provides comprehensive mitigation measures and action plans for aircraft operators, pilots, ANSP and air traffic controllers which includes the development of contingency procedures in coordination with equipment manufacturers, and the assessment of operational risk by conducting a safety risk assessment.

It also provides a mechanism for ANSP to establish a threat monitoring and Analysis network in close coordination with DGCA for preventive as well as reactive threat monitoring and analysis of reports of GNSS interference to generate valuable insights with data and new developments so as to have robust and immediate threat response.

This circular, which comes at a time when the aviation industry is grappling with uncertainties due to new threats and reports of GNSS jamming and spoofing, provides much-needed guidance and clarity to all concerned with a practical road map and action plan to deal with the threat of GNSS interference in airspace in an effective manner.

