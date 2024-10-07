DGCA issues advisory after US warning on Boeing 737 Jammed rudder system

New Delhi [India], October 7 : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken cognizance of the recent US NTSB Aviation Investigation Report, which highlighted safety concerns involving Boeing 737 airplanes equipped with Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators.

The move comes after the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) issued warning about a jammed rudder control system on some Boeing 737 planes.

Considering the potential risk of a Jammed or Restricted Rudder control system, the DGCA has issued the following Interim safety recommendations to all Indian operators of Boeing 737 aircraft.

In its circular, DGCA asked all airlines to ensure that all flight crews are to be informed through a circular/advisory regarding the possibility of a Jammed or restricted Rudder control system. Appropriate mitigations must be communicated to help crews identify and handle such a situation.

It further reads that all operators must conduct a Safety Risk Assessment for aircraft to evaluate and mitigate the risk associated with the Rudder control system.

All Category III B approach, landing, and rollout operations (including practice or actual autoland) must be discontinued for airplanes until further notice.

Discussion about potential Rudder control system issues must be included as a mandatory topic in Recurrent Training sessions and Instrument Rating/Proficiency Checks (IR/PPC) during Pre-Simulator Briefings.

Operators have been instructed to include specific exercises in Recurrent Training and IR/PPC that simulate scenarios involving a Jammed or Restricted Rudder control system, including rollout procedures. Appropriate flight crew responses and mitigations should be practiced during these exercises.

These interim measures aim to enhance safety and ensure that flight crews are well-prepared to handle potential Rudder control issues effectively, pending further detailed operational guidance to be issued by Boeing/FAA.

