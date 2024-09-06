DGCA issues advisory circular on vertiports

New Delhi [India], September 6 : In stepping stone towards the broader implementation of Advance Air Mobility (AAM), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday issued an advisory circular on vertiports.

As per definition, a vertiport is a kind of airport that supports the vertical take-off and landing of aircraft.

In a statement, DGCA informed that they have issued an advisory circular for vertiports, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards enabling Vertical Takeoff and Landing Capable aircraft (VCA) operations in India and a great leap forward towards Advance Air Mobility (AAM).

The advisory circular lays the foundational framework for the development and operation of Vertiports to be used for VCA operations.

A guidance framework has been evolved after extensive consultation with all stakeholders.

The circular provides comprehensive guidelines covering various critical aspects, including basic infrastructure requirements. Specifications for the essential infrastructure needed to support vertiport operations.

It also has guidelines for physical characteristics required for vertiports and guidelines to ensure safe and unobstructed takeoff and landing of VCAs. Standards for visual aids to assist in landing. Battery charging/energising requirements. Procedures to ensure preparedness and safety in case of emergencies.

Under the circular site clearance and authorisation post-construction of the vertiport will be granted.

A vertiport is a micro-scale airport that supports the vertical take-off and landing of aircraft, such as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. They are expected to become the airports of tomorrow, and are likely to be located in or near cities and major transport hubs.

