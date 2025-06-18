Dhaakad OTT Platform Launches as First Choice-Based Movie and Web Series Rental Service

New Delhi [India], June 18: In a groundbreaking move that’s set to revolutionize the OTT entertainment industry, Dhaakad has emerged as the first Over-The-Top platform offering personalized movie and web series rentals based on individual viewer preferences. This innovative OTT service puts the power of choice directly into consumers’ hands.

Unlike traditional OTT platforms with fixed monthly subscriptions, Dhaakad operates on a unique rental model where users can select exactly what they want to watch, when they want to watch it. The OTT platform’s extensive library spans across genres, languages, and formats, ensuring every viewer finds content tailored to their taste.

“We’re not just another OTT platform,” remarked Earl Reginhard, CEO Dhaakad Cinema. “We’re pioneering a new era where OTT entertainment consumption is truly personalized and cost-effective.”

The platform’s user-friendly interface allows customers to browse, select, and rent content for flexible durations. Whether it’s the latest blockbuster, classic cinema, or trending web series, Dhaakad OTT ensures premium quality streaming experiences at competitive rental rates.

This choice-driven approach addresses the growing consumer demand for flexibility in OTT entertainment spending, making Dhaakad the go-to destination for modern viewers seeking quality content without long-term commitments.

