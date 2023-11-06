Dhami visits NSE, invites bourse officials for Uttarakhand Investors Summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the National Stock Exchange office in Mumbai on Monday and observed various activities that are regularly conducted in the stock exchange.

He also rang the symbolic bell of the NSE.

Chief Minister Dhami, who is on a two-day to the country's financial capital, invited officials of the National Stock Exchange to the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit to be held in Dehradun on December 8-9 this year.

Dhami said that Uttarakhand government has made industry-friendly policies to promote investment in the state, adding there are many possibilities in various fields in his state.

The Chief Minister said work is being done to provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth.

National Stock Exchange Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan said that NSE was ready to provide training to the youth of the state to increase entrepreneurship opportunities in Uttarakhand. He added that free training will also be provided in remote areas of the state with the help of the state government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor