Dhanteras 2024: Gold and Silver Delivered to Your Doorstep in Just 10 Minutes, Know How

Dhantrayodashi is being celebrated across the country, and markets are bustling with shoppers purchasing items like gold, silver, vehicles, clothing, electronics, and utensils. However, not everyone gets time off during Diwali, which means some people miss out on shopping. Now, many are fulfilling their festive shopping desires online, where everything from safety pins to satellite dishes is available. Online shopping also provides the option to buy gold and silver coins and bars from home, with deliveries within just 10 minutes.

Platforms like Swiggy, Blinkit, and BigBasket are offering 10-minute home delivery of gold and silver items, including coins and small gold bars, for Dhantrayodashi. Big Basket has partnered with Tanishq, allowing customers to order Tanishq-branded silver coins with Lakshmi-Ganesha engravings (999.9 purity) and 22-carat, 1-gram gold coins.

Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart have joined the trend, with some Blinkit locations delivering gold and silver coins in as little as 8 minutes. Amazon, too, has special offers for Dhantrayodashi, with options to purchase coins and bars from well-known jewelry brands, making it convenient to gift gold and silver during the festive season.