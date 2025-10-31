Dhanuka Agritech’s Q2 net profit falls 20 pc to Rs 94 crore

Mumbai, Oct 31 Dhanuka Agritech Limited on Friday reported a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26).

The company’s net profit dropped to Rs 94 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 117.5 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q2 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations also declined 8.6 per cent to Rs 598.2 crore from Rs 654.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 14.4 per cent to Rs 136.6 crore from Rs 159.6 crore a year earlier.

The company’s operating margin contracted to 22.84 per cent, down from 24.39 per cent in the previous year, as per its regulatory filing.

Following the earnings announcement, Dhanuka Agritech’s shares fell as much as 7.2 per cent to an intra-day low of Rs 1,352 apiece before recovering slightly.

At the closing bell, the stock was at Rs 1,366, down by Rs 91 or 6.25 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Earlier this year, the agrochemical company said that it was targeting a 14–15 per cent revenue growth in FY26, supported by a favourable monsoon and stronger sales in the second quarter.

The company’s chairman, Mahendra Kumar Dhanuka, had described the July–September period as crucial for agrochemical consumption, as demand typically peaks during these months.

Dhanuka Agritech Limited is one of India’s leading agrochemical companies, offering a range of herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides.

With a nationwide presence and a network of over 10 million farmers, the company focuses on innovation, sustainability, and farmer empowerment.

It has been recognised by Forbes Asia for its contribution to agriculture and sustainable practices.

