Dhara Industries introduces highly precised Dual Duty Taper Lock Pulley in the Indian Market

Dhara industries, continuing its legacy of delivering high-quality products like V Belt pulleys, & couplings since 1992 - is now expanding its extensive line of Mechanical transmission and Engineering products by introducing a highly precised dual duty taper lock pulley in the Indian market.

The newly introduced Taper Lock Pulley is highly finished, blowholes free & offers exceptional strength. Dhara industries who is one of the leaders in machinery transmission products in India has a production capacity of up to 150 tons/month to meet customer requirements on time.

Patel brothers, founders of Dhara industries commented "We took the opportunity to present the newly developed dual duty taper lock pulley to meet the industry requirements for increasing the durability of our products. We have complete in-house facilities to manufacture every type of pulley & couplings. We are specialists in all types of drawing-based products, customized products & OEM products. We have in-house machineries like CNC, VMC, lathe, Radial Drill, Slotting, Milling, and Balancing machines. Our goal is not to just provide a product, but to offer a complete solution including product design, tooling, fabrication, and service to our customers to achieve utmost satisfaction."

Patel Brothers further added, "In recent time Dhara industries have increased their export to 15 countries along with Pan India presence. Our DHARA brand has received immense response from all over the world with lots of positive reviews and the brand will continue to expand its product portfolio with innovative products to serve industry requirements".

