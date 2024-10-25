Dharavi lights up Diwali with a million handcrafted diyas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Dharavi Social Mission, an initiative of Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private (DRPPL), has facilitated the sale of nearly one million diyas from Dharavi's Kumbharwada for this Diwali.

The diyas will be used by Mumbai International Airport in its passenger engagement programme and the Adani Foundation for its awareness drives in the festive season.

Around 500 artisans and allied people, representing generations of artistry, were benefitted through this initiative of creating one million handcrafted diyas.

For these people, this is more than just a work order - it's a lifeline.

Hanif Galwani, a dedicated member of the Kumbharwada Potters' Association, captured the essence of this moment: "This is the largest order we have ever received. The support from DRPPL has empowered us to keep our traditions alive. It's not just about selling diyas, it's about passing down a legacy."

Behind each diya lies the story of intergenerational collaboration, where young hands work alongside seasoned artisans, bringing to life the essence of Diwali.

From the soft clay of Dharavi's streets to the glow of homes across the city, these diyas carry with them the love, skill, and spirit of a community that has long been the heartbeat of Mumbai.

The initiative is part of a larger vision by DRPPL to empower local businesses and preserve traditional craftsmanship in Dharavi.

In an age where machine-made and imported goods dominate the market, this large-scale order of handcrafted earthen lamps promotes Indian artisans and their creations.

A DRPPL spokesperson shared the broader vision: "Dharavi is a symbol of resilience and entrepreneurship."

"Through initiatives like this, we are not only supporting local industries but also strengthening the fabric of our community. The potential for growth, collaboration, and innovation within Dharavi is immense, and this is just the beginning," the spokesperson said.

Dharavi Social Mission (DSM) is a flagship initiative of Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), dedicated to fostering wholesome development of Dharavi residents encompassing social, economic and infrastructure dimensions.

The Mission has special emphasis towards youth, women, industries and underprivileged groups within Dharavi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor