Dharavi Redevelopment aims for "housing for all" while safeguarding livelihoods, says project CEO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : SVR Srinivas, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), said on Tuesday that the project is central to Mumbai's redevelopment, with an emphasis on housing and livelihoods.

In an interview with ANI, Srinivas provided an in-depth overview of the project that also lays thrust on building resilient ecology and infrastructure.

"The vision is slum-free Mumbai. That is the broader vision. And through that, to become slum-free Maharashtra. And it's a project of importance and central to the redevelopment of Mumbai. So it is also a step towards slum-free India. That is the vision," he said.

"The motto is housing for all. Nobody should be left out in the process as far as housing is concerned. It is the most inclusive Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project ever undertaken in India," he added.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a major urban renewal initiative for country's financial capital. The project aims to transform Dharavi area, Asia's largest slum, into a modern, integrated township.

Srinivas emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to transforming one of Asia's largest informal settlements into a sustainable and inclusive urban space. He added that the DRP is as much about preserving livelihoods as it is about providing shelter.

"The most important part of this project is number one, housing for all, which we are giving. Number two, ensure that the livelihoods are protected. It is more of a livelihoods issue. And I call this project a movement, because such a project has never ever taken place in our redevelopment history or urban history anywhere in India," Srinivas said.

The DRP is being implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The project is a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Government of Maharashtra.

All eligible residential tenements in Dharavi, are slated to get flats with independent kitchens and toilets measuring a minimum 350 square feet (sq ft), which is 17 per cent more and the highest among slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai.

The ambitious Dharavi Redevelopment Project, received approval from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last month.

The proposed master plan is an attempt to build on the existing characteristics of Dharavi and create a world-class district for Dharavikars and reimagine a new heart for Mumbai.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) is a unique opportunity to transform the lives and 'live-work' conditions of Dharavikars, aiming for a higher quality of life with great infrastructure and public amenities.

As per the Dharavi Master Plan, it is being built on the foundation of three guiding principles: driving economic change through redevelopment, building resilient ecology and infrastructure, and fostering an equitable Dharavi.

It will have an interconnected network of green and public spaces, ranging from large city parks to smaller community playgrounds, ensuring every resident can access vibrant, walkable open areas.

This network shall strengthen ecological resilience and enhance Dharavi's quality of life every day.

A large active public open space is being planned in the centre of Dharavi, which will not only serve the recreation needs of the residents but also of Mumbai city at large.

