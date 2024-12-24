Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Zero financial burden, 10 years of worry-free living

Mumbai, Dec 24 Imagine moving into a brand-new home, surrounded by modern infrastructure and facilities, without worrying about maintenance charges for the next 10 years. That’s the promise of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) — an initiative that goes beyond housing to ensure a financially sustainable future for its residents.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is unique because there will be no financial burden on the residents. The state government has decided to provide free housing to eligible residents of Dharavi.

Additionally, the government is committed to offering affordable housing to ineligible residents under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or through a hire-purchase scheme — all designed to offer maximum benefits at the most affordable rates.

Moreover, to ensure a smooth transition, residents won’t have to pay electromechanical maintenance charges for the first 10 years. During this period, the developer will take full responsibility for the upkeep of the societies. Additionally, the state government has planned to allocate 10 per cent of the built-up area of rehabilitation component for commercial spaces, creating a revenue-generating model.

It is common for cooperative societies in India to charge a specific service charge to the owners and members for maintaining the societies. The same is followed even in MHADA buildings.

For Dharavikars, however, maintenance will almost become free for life. The first 10 years come with free maintenance, and the revenue from monetising 10 per cent of the commercial space can cover their maintenance costs in the long term. In addition to this, statutory corpus fund per tenement will be deposited by the developer to the competent authority.

“This innovative approach ensures that Dharavikars not only enjoy better homes but also a worry-free lifestyle in planned, sustainable communities,” said a Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP-SRA) official.

Residents will benefit from 24/7 water and electricity, private toilets, and kitchens — marking a significant upgrade from their current conditions. Those who settled before 2000 will receive 350 square feet homes, which are 17 per cent larger than those offered in other slum rehabilitation projects.

But the benefits don’t stop there. “The project is designed to uplift entire neighbourhoods, not just Dharavi. Residents who don’t qualify for homes within Dharavi will be resettled in additional land parcels across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). These new townships will introduce schools, hospitals, shopping centres, and other essential amenities, which will also enhance the quality of life in surrounding areas,” the DRP-SRA official noted.

The 2022 tender of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project addresses shortcomings of previous development efforts by focusing on financial and infrastructure sustainability. The present tender also has provision for upper floor residents who are normally not considered for slum rehabilitation projects.

In many ways, therefore, this redevelopment is not just about housing; it’s about creating inclusive, modern communities. It not only prioritises the well-being of Dharavikars, but also provides induced benefit to every neighbourhood around the new townships. This will set a new benchmark for a human-centric urban transformation.

