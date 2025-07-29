Dharmayana - Daily Hindu App Raises USD 500K in Pre-Seed After a Strong Bootstrapped Year

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29: In a world increasingly driven by convenience and technology, Dharmayana, a faith-tech startup, is redefining how Hindus stay connected to their religious and spiritual roots. Bootstrapped in 2024, Dharmayana aims to be the authentic digital companion for holistic Hindu living across all dimensions Aachara (rituals and customs), Shastra (astrology and allied services), Bhakti (devotion), Adhyayana (scriptures and culture), Dhaana (donations), and Svastya (health and wellness).

"Hinduism is incredibly rich but fragmented, and can be hard to navigate especially for those in nuclear families seeking dharmic guidance," said Mohan, Founder of Dharmayana and a seasoned leader from Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Ola, and Halodoc. "We are building Dharmayana to make authentic rituals and spiritual wisdom accessible, trusted, and easy to integrate into modern daily life."

Dharmayana's early traction reflects strong fundamentals, driven by product-market fit and organic adoption. The platform now serves over 500,000 users, with 100,000+ monthly active users. In January 2025, it secured $500K in pre-seed funding, backed by industry veterans and former colleagues from companies like Grab, Ola, Halodoc, LinkedIn, Amazon, and Motorola.

Targeting India's $56 billion Hindu spiritual market, much of which remains offline, Dharmayana is now preparing for its next phase: scaling nationally and becoming a category leader in the faith-tech space. The company is planning its first institutional round in 2026 to fuel this expansion.

A Daily Spiritual Companion, Built for the Modern Hindu

Dharmayana is designed to build daily engagement and habit formation through features like the Panchanga (Hindu calendar), daily prayers, festival guides, personalized predictions, and guided dhyana all free to use.

The platform also offers affordable and high-trust services such as Archana, Chadav, Kundali consultations, and a Free Birthday Pooja, helping users ease into digital spiritual experiences. This approach has driven strong early value realization in a category where digital adoption is still evolving.

As trust deepens, users naturally progress to premium offerings including custom handwritten kundalis, astrology consultations, and guided rituals at sacred sites like Kashi, Rameshwaram, and Brindavan. This thoughtful value ladder has helped Dharmayana achieve both retention and early monetization.

"Dharmayana is a Daily Hindu App by blending intuitive design with timeless tradition, we've created a spiritual companion that helps seekers stay meaningfully connected to their roots," Mohan concludes.

