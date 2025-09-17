Dhee Coding Lab: Transforming Learners into Industry-Ready Developers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: Dhee Coding Lab is a game-changer in the EdTech industry of a country that is full of untapped talent. The brand, with a mission of creating a Skilled India, is transforming how technology training is provided with an easy to learn, practical and results-oriented approach.

The philosophy of Dhee Coding Lab is based on just a single bold promise: "Project-ready developers in just 6 months." The institution provides the best in class training, satisfaction guarantee and an internship based curriculum based on real life on site offshore product development settings through the use of its immersive bootcamp model.

Complete Exposure to Product Development and Tech Lifecycle

Contrary to the conventional institutions where textbooks are used to learn, Dhee Coding Lab brings the students on a complete tour on the product development lifecycle. Students acquire hands-on experience, which reflects the working models of international IT firms, between writing the first line of the code and implementing the real applications in a production-like setting.

The elite team of instructors and mentors, who lead the programs, has the experience of a total of more than 2,16,000 hours in software development. All members possess 10 plus years of real-time experience in IT having served in Tier-1 organisations like Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

Mentorship from Top Institutes and Global Leaders

The secret to the success of Dhee Coding Lab is its mentorship model that is the best in the world as students are guided by the alumni and professionals of IITs, IIMs and former leaders of leading global IT firms. This is a unique academic/corporate exposure that provides students with the essential skills in coding, as well as, soft skills, communication, problem-solving, and teamwork that is essential in high-performance settings.

"Our training is not limited to just cracking interviews- we prepare our students to contribute from day one," says Shishira Bhat, Founder & CEO of Dhee Coding Lab. "We focus on building confidence, clarity, and competence, ensuring every student becomes a complete technology professional."

Meet the Visionary Behind the Movement: Shishira Bhat

Shishira Bhat, a leader with more than 23 years of experience in global IT delivery, application architecture, and enterprise product development, is the founder and CEO of Dhee Coding Lab.

His leadership journey includes:

* Leading global delivery operations in Europe and India

* Establishing Global Training Delivery Centers from scratch

* Deep expertise in client relationship management, application testing, and agile product development

* Setting up new business units, including startups and verticals within large organizations

* Working alongside OOAD scientists, subject matter experts, and tech creators

"India has the potential to be the global hub for tech innovation, not just tech outsourcing. With Dhee Coding Lab, we're igniting that transformation one skilled developer at a time," says Shishira Bhat.

Beyond his business career, Shishira is a strong believer in spirituality, yoga, and organic farming - all of which is evident in the simplicity, integrity, and transparency he applies to his leadership and mentoring style.

Career-Defining Programs at Dhee Coding Lab

Dhee Coding Lab provides specific tech stack to freshers and professionals intending to transition to high-growth tech jobs. The flagship services are:

* Full Stack Development

* Gen AI

* Data Science

* DevOps & Cloud Fundamentals

* Agile Methodology & Product Lifecycle

Every program will replicate real industry work conditions in that the graduates are ready to work on day one.

Exceptional Placement Records

Dhee Coding Lab has an outstanding record of the placement track, with thousands of students getting jobs in the highest and dream companies. The institution has the support of a strong corporate network and aligned curriculum to industry and guarantees every student is placed, mentored, resume-building, mock interviewing, and others.

The Lab has a history of developing all-round, workforce-ready talent because of its trainers who have trained more than 3.5 lakh students.

Shaping India's Future Tech Workforce

Dhee Coding Lab is not just another training facility, but it is a movement on a national scale whose greater goal is to democratize access to quality tech education and close the skill gap between the world of academia and the rapidly evolving IT sector.

Through a mix of faculty excellence, live-time projects, internship models and a Mission-driven leadership, Dhee Coding Lab is enabling a generation of tech-professionals to not only be hired- but lead, innovate, and transform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor