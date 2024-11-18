DHL Express, Hilton ranking & AbbVie top world's 25 best workplaces list in 2024

Mumbai, Nov 18 The transportation and logistics giant DHL Express, hotelier Hilton, and AbbVie have been ranked the top three among the world's 25 best workplaces in 2024, according to the report by Great Place To Work, a global authority on workplace culture, on Monday.

The 2024 World’s Best Workplaces list is based on surveys from over 7.4 million employees worldwide and an in-depth analysis of workplace programmes impacting more than 20 million people globally.

These companies range across industries, with information technology, professional services, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals making up nearly half of the winners.

The top 25 companies are DHL Express; Hilton; AbbVie; Cisco; Hilti; Accenture; Teleperformance; Stryker; Cadence; Salesforce; Agilent Technologies; SC Johnson; MetLife; Experian; SAP SE; Specsavers; Allianz Technology of America; Marriott; Trek Bicycle; DOW; Servicenow; GFT Technologies; Chiesi; Admiral Group; and Nvidia.

These were selected for their efforts to foster inclusive, supportive environments that create exceptional employee experiences and drive business success, said the report.

“In 2024, the organisations named among the World's Best Workplaces stand out not only for their high performance but for creating exceptional work environments across multiple countries where people thrive as their authentic selves,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work India.

In Asia, what made the biggest difference was that employees felt their leaders cared about them more than just employees.

When they felt leaders cared about their life goals and aspirations outside of work, as well as their contributions to the organisation, they were 42 per cent more likely to have high levels of confidence in their leaders.

The winners of 2024 “excel at fostering strong camaraderie among employees, creating an environment where team members become passionate advocates for their organisations,” Singh said, calling them “exemplary organisations that demonstrate creating better workplaces for people leads to better business outcomes and a better world”.

He noted that “a high-trust culture” which prioritises trust and effective leadership brought “a 50 per cent boost in productivity, 2.5 times increase in revenue, and 30 per cent enhancement in innovation”.

To be considered for the World’s Best Workplaces, companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in key regions including Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, Africa, or Australia, between 2023 and early 2024. In addition, eligible companies must have at least 5,000 employees worldwide, with at least 40 per cent of their workforce (or a minimum of 5,000 employees) located outside of the company’s headquarters country.

The report noted that in the top 25 list, 55 per cent more employees report that managers care about them beyond their value as employees of the organisation compared to a typical workplace.

About 48 per cent state that leaders embody their company’s values. At the typical workplace, less than half of employees say that promotions are fairly awarded -- a benchmark that the World’s Best Workplaces exceed by 60 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor