Dhruv Consultancy Secures INR 8.73 Cr NHAI Mandate for Independent Engineer Services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Consultancy Services Limited. (DCSL) (BSE - 541302: NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, is pleased to announce that it has received a Letter of Appointment from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for providing consultancy services as an Independent Engineer during the Operation and Maintenance phase for key highway projects in Karnataka. The contract is valued at ₹8.73 Cr (excluding GST) and will be executed over a period of 60 months.

Under this engagement, DCSL, in association with Maark Civil Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., will oversee the Operation and Maintenance works of essential stretches of NH-66 and NH-73, ensuring quality control, safety compliance, and performance monitoring in accordance with NHAI standards.

The projects include:

Four-laning of the Kundapur-Surathkal section and Mangalore to Kerala Border, including Mahaveer Circle to Kerala Border on NH-66 under NHDP-III on a DBFOT basis.

Operation and Maintenance of NH-66 and NH-73 under NMPRCL's New Mangalore Port Road Connectivity, covering Surathkal to Nanthoor on NH-66, BC Road to Padil on NH-73, and the Padil Junction-Maroli Bypass.

These projects will strengthen DCSL's presence and further consolidate its relationship with NHAI. It will also enhance the company's order book, reinforce its credentials in highway consultancy, and contribute to improved regional connectivity and infrastructure reliability in Karnataka.

Upon receiving the Letter of Acceptance, Mrs Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited, said, "We are pleased to secure this important mandate from NHAI. This appointment underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality engineering consultancy solutions and supporting India's infrastructure growth. With highways being a critical component of the nation's connectivity and logistics network, this project aligns seamlessly with our long-term strategy to strengthen our presence in the transportation infrastructure domain.

Our continued success across diverse assignments reflects our strong execution capabilities, technical excellence, and proven track record in project delivery. This engagement further enhances our order book and reinforces our position as a trusted partner to leading infrastructure agencies across the country."

