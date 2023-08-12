Dhruv Consultancy's net profit jumped by 102 per cent in Q1 FY24 while EBITDA Margin expands 1,534 Bps

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 12: Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. (BSE – 541302: NSE – DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, reported an unaudited Financial Results for the Q1 FY24.

Key Financial Highlights

Q1 FY24:

* Total Revenue of Rs 11.51 crore, YoY change of -35 per cent

* EBITDA of Rs 2.76 crore, YoY growth of 89 per cent

* EBITDA Margin is 23.97 per cent, YoY growth is 1,543 BPS

* Net Profit of Rs 0.85 crore, YoY growth of 102 per cent

* Net Profit Margin is 7.38 per cent, YoY growth of 500 BPS

* EPS at Rs 0.55, YoY growth of 139 per cent

Speaking on the occasion Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited said” We started FY24 with strong growth in profitability. Normally the first quarter is silent on the revenue front but with our strategies in place, we have controlled costs which resulted in a 1,500 bps rise in EBITDA margin while net profit doubled from corresponding period.

Today, we have an order book of over Rs 270 crore which gives strong earning visibility for the future. Our quality services and timely execution of projects have enabled us to be a preferred service provider in infrastructure projects. We believe order inflow will continue while our strict control on costs will enhance our profitability. We are quite optimistic about our future growth.”

