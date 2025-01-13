Dhruv Marks Entry By Bagging First Supervision Contract For Multi-Modal Project

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited. (DCSL)(BSE - 541302: NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, is proud to announce the receipt of a prestigious Letter of Acceptance from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Under this Rs1.35 Cr contract, DCSL has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant for supervising and monitoring Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) facilities at six stations of Mumbai Metro Line 5 (Phase I: Balkum Naka to Dhamankar Naka). The project is scheduled for completion within 12 months.

The integration of Multi-Modal facilities plays a pivotal role in modern urban infrastructure by enhancing connectivity, streamlining transit systems, and reducing congestion in major metropolitan areas. This achievement underscores Dhruv Consultancy's adaptability and innovation, demonstrating its resilience and growth in the post-pandemic era.

As the Company's first project in the Multi-Modal Integration sector, this success strengthens Dhruv Consultancy's credibility as a trusted partner for complex, high-impact urban projects. It further aligns with the Company's strategic objective of diversifying its portfolio and tapping into high-growth sectors such as metro transit systems and multi-modal infrastructure.

Upon receiving the Letter of Acceptance, Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited said, "This project is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence in urban infrastructure development. We are excited to apply our expertise to this critical initiative that will enhance Mumbai's connectivity and contribute to sustainable urban growth. Not only does this milestone diversify our portfolio, but it also reinforces our role as a trusted partner in shaping the future of urban mobility in India.

This project is poised to positively impact thousands of commuters by improving last-mile connectivity and supporting Mumbai's vision of efficient and sustainable urban transit. With this achievement, Dhruv Consultancy further solidifies its position at the forefront of India's urban infrastructure transformation, paving the way for future opportunities in high-growth domains"

