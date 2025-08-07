Dhruva Advisors Unveils Second Edition of 'Investing in India 2025': A Comprehensive Guide for Global Investors

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Dhruva Advisors, one of India's leading homegrown tax and regulatory consulting firms, has released the next edition of its flagship publication - "Investing in India 2025". Building on the foundation laid by the first edition launched in January 2025, this edition seeks deeper insights into India's evolving regulatory and tax ecosystem, making it a critical reference point for global businesses, family offices, and investment funds evaluating opportunities in India.

The publication provides a 360-degree view of India's current investment climate, covering policy reforms, international tax considerations, business structuring options and state-level incentives. Key chapters focus on FDI strategies, transfer pricing, foreign trade policy, income tax developments, GST nuances, and repatriation mechanisms, equipping stakeholders with practical guidance to navigate India's complex legal terrain.

The report addresses crucial themes including:

* Inbound structuring and entity selection

* Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulatory frameworks and sectoral limits

* Cross-border tax challenges such as Permanent Establishment (PE) and profit attribution

* Digital economy taxation and the phasing out of unilateral levies like the Equalisation Levy

* Transfer pricing complexities, particularly around GCCs and intra-group services

* Exit mechanisms, including indirect transfers and fund repatriation

* Policy updates such as India's PLI schemes, SEZ policies and the Income-tax Bill, 2025

This edition also offers in-depth commentary on reverse flipping trends, the impact of BEPS, and the growing role of GIFT City as a strategic hub for fund setups and cross-border financing.

Commenting on the latest edition, Mr. Dinesh Kanabar, CEO, Dhruva Advisors, said, "India's growth trajectory has captured the attention of the global investment community. Through "Investing in India 2025" report, we aim to discuss the information asymmetry and offer clarity on the country's regulatory roadmap. With India repositioning itself as a strategic hub for capital, talent, and innovation, the need for accurate and actionable insights is more critical than ever."

The report delves into litigation trends in faceless assessments, key judicial developments, and evolving anti-abuse frameworks affecting treaty benefits, transfer pricing, and indirect share transfers. It underscores Dhruva Advisors' focus on simplifying complex tax structures and helping investors align strategy with regulatory expectations. The second edition also spotlights the growing significance of GIFT City, the digital transformation of compliance systems and the rise of sustainability-linked regulations shaping India's next economic chapter.

This report is targeted at multinational companies, private equity and venture capital funds, sovereign wealth funds, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and NRIs/OCIs seeking to channel investments into India.

The publication can be downloaded from here.

Dhruva Advisors offers an extensive range of services in the tax and regulatory space to clients in India and globally. With a highly regarded team of seasoned professionals, Dhruva delivers well-thought-out strategies and solutions for complex tax and regulatory issues. The firm has advised on some of the most significant transactions and managed several of India's largest and most critical tax controversies.

Dhruva is also recognized for pioneering solutions across various aspects of domestic and international tax, backed by a proven track record. The team brings deep industry expertise across diverse sectors, including Aerospace & Defence, Automotive & Ancillary, Agro & Chemicals, Conglomerates, Energy & Resources, Education, Financial Services, IT & ITes, Manufacturing & Real Estate, Global Capacity Centres, Pharma, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Private Equity, Transport, Telecom and Media.

For more information, please visit: www.dhruvaadvisors.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor