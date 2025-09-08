Dhruva Harsh's 'Elham' Finds Its Way Back to Delhi, Delights Audience at Jagran Film Fest

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 8: Director Dhruva Harsh's feature film Elham captivated audiences once more at the Jagran Film Festival in Delhi, with a special screening on September 7, 2025. The film, which explores the profound relationship between a young boy and a goat, was showcased under the 'Little Lights' category for children, receiving a warm reception from students and film enthusiasts.

Harsh, a native of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, and an alumnus of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, expressed his personal connection to the screening. "It's a proud and special moment for me to meet many students from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, where I did my schooling," he said. The filmmaker, who holds a PhD in English from the University of Allahabad and is an ICSSR fellow pursuing post-doctoral research at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, has a unique perspective that merges literature, philosophy, and cinema.

Elham tells the moving story of Faizan, a young boy who forms a deep and loving bond with a goat named Dodu. The narrative, set against the backdrop of Eid al-Adha in Uttar Pradesh, is a quiet exploration of a child's faith and compassion. The film has resonated with critics and audiences for its artistic depth and authentic portrayal of a rural family's life. "The film offers an interesting perspective on childhood and faith," Harsh said. "In the film, Faizan believes in God, but his bond with his goat, Dodu, is even stronger."

Dhruva Harsh, who has a reputation for making films that are intellectually stimulating, believes in creating cinema that is both beautiful and meaningful. "I believe that filmmaking is a way to bridge the gap between abstract ideas and human emotions," he shared. "My academic pursuits have always informed my art. When I wrote Elham, I wasn't just telling a story; I was exploring a philosophical question about faith, love, and what it truly means to sacrifice."

His past works show a consistent interest in complex themes. His short film Honourable Mention (2015) earned him a Best Screenplay award, and his film Harshit, a modern-day take on Shakespeare's Hamlet, won him a Best Director award. These films, along with his documentary The Last Sketch, which focuses on Kolkata's hand-pulled rickshaw drivers, demonstrate his commitment to diverse and thought-provoking storytelling. His 2019 short film Do I Exist: A Riddle, which drew on both Descartes and Buddhist thought, set the stage for his reputation as a filmmaker unafraid to ask profound questions through cinema.

Harsh highlighted the importance of producing cinema for a younger audience. "Children's films have the power to shape young minds and foster empathy," he emphasised. "Unfortunately, the decline in interest and commercial viability has led to a significant decrease in their production. Elham is my humble attempt to revive this genre."

The film's continued success on the festival circuit, including screenings at the Dhaka International Film Festival and the Rainbow International Film Festival in London, proves its ability to transcend cultural barriers. It's a universal story of love and resilience that connects with viewers of all ages. The screening at the Jagran Film Festival's 'Little Lights' section is a recognition of the film's potential to inspire and educate. "Every child in this country has grown up listening to stories from our rich heritage," Harsh concluded. "These stories are rooted in our heritage, but we no longer produce children's films that uphold these values. That's a void I hope to help fill."

