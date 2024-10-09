Dhruva Sarja Hosts Exclusive Show of 'Martin' with Freebies for Fans, Honouring Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: This year, October 11th is set to be a special day, marking the 82nd birthday of India's most iconic actor, Amitabh Bachchan, and the grand release of Martin, the highly anticipated pan-India movie featuring Dhruva Sarja. To pay tribute to the legendary actor, Dhruva Sarja has planned a special treat for fans, aligning Martin's release with Bachchan's birthday in an extraordinary way.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the actor who has grown up watching Big B's iconic work, is personally hosting a 12.30 PM screening of Martin at Gemini Cinema in Bandra. While the movie itself will require tickets, all attendees of the show will be treated to free popcorn and Coke, ensuring a truly memorable experience for the fans. This thoughtful gesture from Dhruva comes as a tribute to the immense influence Amitabh Bachchan has had on generations of actors, including himself.

The significance of this event is heightened by the fact that Martin is being touted as one of the biggest blockbusters after RRR and Baahubali, and is poised to make a massive impact on Indian cinema. The film stars Dhruva Sarja and Vaibhavi Shandilya, directed by A.P. Arjun, and produced by Uday K. Mehta and Suraj Uday Mehta. It promises to deliver breathtaking action sequences and a gripping storyline, with its release in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was born on October 11, 1942, has been a towering figure in Indian cinema for over five decades, earning the love and respect of fans and industry stalwarts alike. Dhruva Sarja's decision to align Martin's release with Bachchan's birthday reflects not only admiration but deep respect for the cinematic legend.

As fans flock to the Gemini Cinema to enjoy the exclusive screening of Martin, complete with free popcorn and Coke, it will undoubtedly be a celebration of both the legacy of Amitabh Bachchan and the promising future of Dhruva Sarja. With the excitement for Martin at an all-time high, this special tribute is sure to make October 11th a day to remember for all cinema lovers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor