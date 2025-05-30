Dhuleva Group Delivers 200+ Rehab Homes in Record Time

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: Dhuleva Group, one of South Mumbai's most trusted and forward-thinking real estate developers, has set a new benchmark in rehabilitation housing by completing the rehab building of its landmark Dhuleva 232 project ahead of the RERA timeline. Over 200 homes have been delivered, offering residents an early and rare opportunity to step into their new homes in the heart of the city.

What truly distinguishes this project is Dhuleva Group's unwavering decision to construct the rehabilitation building to sale-grade standards a rare and progressive move in Mumbai's real estate landscape. The use of Mivan technology, typically reserved for luxury developments, has resulted in a structure known for its exceptional durability, clean finish, and construction precision.

Anuj Mehta, Partner, Dhuleva Group, remarked, "At Dhuleva Group, we don't believe in creating two standards of living. Whether it's a rehab home or a luxury residence, every individual deserves quality, dignity, and timely delivery. With Dhuleva 232, we've proven that commitment delivering over 200 homes ahead of schedule, crafted with Mivan technology and built to last. This is more than a handover it's a promise fulfilled."

The project has received full occupancy clearances, underlining Dhuleva Group's commitment to regulatory compliance, safety, and resident readiness. This milestone is not just a construction feat, but a transformational moment in how rehabilitation housing is perceived and executed in South Mumbai.

Dhuleva 232 stands as a testament to how vision, quality, and compassion can converge to create a better future for urban communities. It raises the bar for what rehab housing can and should be. 'Dhuleva 232' Sets a Rare Benchmark in South Mumbai with Mivan Construction Technology.

Dhuleva Group is a leading real estate developer in Mumbai, renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and timely project delivery. With a legacy of creating landmark projects, the Group continues to redefine urban living and build homes that inspire trust and admiration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor