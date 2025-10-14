Dhun Charitable Trust, Dharmaj, and Daya Foundation, Karamsad Jointly Organize Unique Animal Welfare Program

Dharmaj (Gujarat) [India], October 14: A special and meaningful program dedicated to animal welfare was jointly organized by Dhun Charitable Trust, Dharmaj, and Daya Foundation, Karamsad on Sunday, 12th October 2025, at Dharmaj. The event focused on critical discussions related to animal care, rescue, and welfare, along with the establishment of a small camp for sick and injured animals and birds found wandering on the streets or affected in accidents.

The program witnessed the distinguished presence of Mr. Niteshbhai Chauhan, President of Daya Foundation, an organization working across almost all talukas and ranges of Gujarat for animal rescue. Known for his remarkable contribution in rescuing snakes, pythons, and crocodiles for the past ten years, he attended the event with around 45 rescuers from his team.

Dhun Charitable Trust, under the leadership of Dr. Archana Shailesh Patel, has been actively involved in reptile rescue operations in Dharmaj and nearby villages for the past five years. The trust is also renowned for its exotic petting project, Bagless Saturday initiative, and for conducting awareness seminars for government school students. Dr. Archana Patel, a well-known animal activist since 1996, as well as a successful theatre artist and writer, graced the occasion with her team and managed the event.

Presence of Forest Department Officials

Adding significance to the event, Foresters and Officers from different talukas of Gujarat attended, including:

● Daksheshbhai Machhi, Forester, Petlad

● Ajaybhai Mahida, Bitgad Petlad

● Sumitbhai Chunara, Bitgad Borsad

● Charanbhai Rabari, Borsad

● Prakashbhai Rathod, Forester, Anand

Special Guest RFO Shri Bharatbhai Dabhi Saheb (Petlad Range) addressed the participants, highlighting key guidelines under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 for safe rescue activities. He also appreciated the dedicated efforts of all rescuers and motivated them to continue their noble work.

Contribution from the Medical Community

The event was further enriched by the presence of:

● Dr. Pooja Viral Shah, Superintendent Dental Surgeon, Community Health Officer, Dharmaj

● Dr. Viral Shah, Community Health Officer, Sojitra

● Dr. Jainam Chaudhary, Medical Community Officer, Dharmaj

These medical experts informed the attendees about government facilities available for prevention and treatment of rabies and snakebites, assuring that emergency care is accessible in every government hospital.

Dr. Nirali Marwaniya, Veterinary Class 2 Officer, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing safety precautions and health measures during animal rescue operations. She highlighted the importance of vaccinations and personal safety for all rescuers.

In continuation, Dr. Mayur Chhatrola, Assistant Manager at Venky Industries (a leading name in poultry farming), and Dr. Brijesh Lungaria, Veterinary Officer, Kamatibag Zoo, Vadodara, guided participants on how to handle exotic animals and birds with care and maintain their health during rescues.

Dignitary Participation

Adding prestige to the program, MLA Shri Kamleshbhai Patel (Petlad) and Petlad Taluka General Secretary Shri Alpeshbhai Patel graced the event, interacted with participants, and praised the joint efforts of both organizations.

Representatives from Nisol Sustainable Tobacco and Environment Department also participated, highlighting the importance of snakebite awareness seminars in agricultural villages.

Key Discussions Led by Dr. Archana Patel

After the main event, Dr. Archana Behen Patel, President of Dhun Charitable Trust, held an in-depth interactive session covering several vital points:

1. Safety measures for every rescue worker

2. Importance of maintaining a call sheet during rescue operations

3. Precautions before and after rescue activities

4. Availability of medical assistance for rescue workers through government schemes

5. Purpose and legal importance of running a charitable trust

6. Need for organizing seminars in villages and government schools for snakebite awareness

7. Importance of maintaining proper documentation of all rescue operations for submission to the Forest Department

Attendees from Daya Foundation

Prominent rescue workers of Daya Foundation who participated in the program included:

Anand District:

Yogeshbhai Chohan (Karamsad), Dashankumar Parmar (Petlad), Tarunkumar Parmar (Petlad), Tusharbhai Rana (Malataj), Jigneshbhai Valendra (Malataj), Ajaybhai Parmar (Anklav), Dhavalbhai Patel (Borsad), Sachinbhai Patel (Bandhani), Bipinbhai Patel (Anklav), Hitesh Chohan (Valasan), Nilkumar Patel (Isnav), Rutvik Rawad (Piplav), Jatinkumar Parmar (Lambhavel), Gopalkumar Rathod (Lambhavel), Kiran Rathod (Lambhavel), Shubhashkumar Prajapati (Sayajpur).

Aravalli District (Modasa, Malpur):

Janakbhai Kadia (Malpur), Vipulbhai Nayak (Malpur), Manojbhai Tarar (Pateliana Muwada), Jagdishbhai Bhil (Modasa), Rohit Baghel (Modasa), Hitendrabhai Wankar (Methasan), Kanubhai Bhavsar (Modasa), Ronakkumar Prajapati (Piprana).

Sabarkantha District:

Praful Singh Chohan (Raigad).

Participants from Dhun Charitable Trust

The dedicated rescue team members of Dhun Charitable Trust who were actively involved included:

Amar Bhai Marwadi, Anant Bhai Patel, Sunil Bhai Solanki, Vipul Bhai Parmar, Sunil Bhai Thakor, Nilesh Bhai Thakor, and Gopal Bhai Thakor.

The entire program was efficiently coordinated and managed by Dr. Archana Behen Patel, President of Dhun Charitable Trust, whose leadership and long-standing commitment to animal welfare inspired every participant.

The event concluded with renewed enthusiasm among all rescuers and attendees, reaffirming the collective mission to protect and serve the voiceless beings of nature.

