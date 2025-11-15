'Diabetes Ko Blue Banayein': S.L. Raheja Hospital Mobilises Mumbai with a Multi-Touchpoint Diabetes Awareness Initiative

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: In a first-of-its-kind integrated community outreach movement on World Diabetes Day, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate, announced the impact of its month-long 'Diabetes Ko Blue Banayein' campaign - a large-scale, multi-platform initiative designed to spark early detection, lifestyle awareness, and community participation across Mumbai.

This initiative sought to engage the community in proactive health practices, focusing on the significance of Diabetes screening and promoting healthy lifestyle choices to manage the condition. With a blend of on-ground screening camps, influencer-driven digital engagement, curation of diabetes-friendly recipe booklets, a citywide outreach powered by Mumbai's dabbawalas, radio partnerships, corporate wellness connects, and strong public-space visibility, the campaign positioned the hospital as one of the city's most committed advocates for diabetes prevention.

A city-wide impact: Key highlights

* 50+ screening locations across Mumbai: Over the past three months, the hospital conducted free diabetes screenings across 50 locations, including close to 5000 individuals from residential clusters, corporate offices and community hubs

* Chef-led recipe curation for Diabetics & health conscious Mumbaikar's: The hospital collaborated with a renowned chef to create a recipe book featuring Diabetes-friendly dishes and healthier everyday meal options. The focus was on enabling Mumbaikars to enjoy sweets and snacks mindfullypromoting balance rather than restriction

* Dabbawala partnerships for maximum reach: The iconic Mumbai Dabbawala Association played a central role by delivering specially curated, healthy recipe inserts in 15,000 tiffin's today, in an effort to promote realistic and sustainable nutrition habits among Mumbaikars

* Painting Mumbai blue: Symbolizing solidarity in the fight against Diabetes, the hospital initiated blue-themed city activations like the illumination of S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mumbai - A Fortis Associate building on November 13/ 14 and "Blue Walk-ins," encouraging visitors to wear blue and avail free screenings

Dr Kunal Punamiya, CEO of S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai - A Fortis Associate, said, "We understand the profound impact Diabetes has on individuals and communities. "Diabetes Ko Blue Banayein" initiative is not just a campaign, but a call to action. With Diabetes reaching alarming proportions across the nation, we must take a unified stand in raising awareness, educating, and empowering those affected. Our team of doctors believes that through collaboration, education, and proactive health management, we can mitigate the burden of this chronic condition. By promoting early detection and healthy lifestyle choices, we can not only control but also prevent the onset of diabetes."

On the significance of the colour blue for Diabetes, he explained, "The blue circle symbolizes hope, unity, and the collective strength we have to combat diabetes together. We encourage everyone to participate in this campaign, as every action counts in transforming lives and communities. Together, let us make diabetes awareness a priority, so that we can build a future free from the reach of this disease."

The team that enables clinical excellence in Diabetology at S.L. Raheja - A Fortis Associate includes: Dr. Anil S. Bhoraskar, Honorary Diabetologist | Dr. A. M. Argikar, Senior Consultant Diabetologist | Dr. P. G. Talwalkar, Senior Consultant Diabetologist | Dr. R. B. Phatak, Senior Consultant Diabetologist | Dr. Shailesh Kumar Jain, Senior Consultant Diabetologist | Dr. Arun Bal, Director Diabetic Foot Surgery | Dr. Sanjay Vaidya, Senior Consultant Diabetic Foot Surgeon | Dr. Rajeev Singh, Consultant Diabetic Foot Surgeon | Dr. Sachin Vilhekar, Consultant Diabetic Foot Surgeon | Dr. Tushar D. Rege, Consultant Diabetic Foot Surgeon | Ms. Rajeswari V. Shetty, Head of Department, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics | Dr. Manishi Nautiyal, Consultant Endocrinologist

"Diabetes Ko Blue Banayein" campaign made a dedicated effort to bring attention to the global Diabetes epidemic, urging individuals to take charge of their health. By focusing on early screening and prevention, the campaign emphasized the importance of understanding Diabetes and making informed decisions to reduce risks and prevent complications. The blue color, leveraged across all platforms deployed for the campaign, symbolized the worldwide fight against Diabetes, reflecting hope, unity, and a collective effort to combat this silent epidemic.

Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 33 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 11 states. The Company's network comprises over 5,700 operational beds (including O&M beds) and 400 diagnostics labs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor