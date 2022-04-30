DIACOLOR India's leading jewellery brand partners with the India Art Fair 2022, showcases its timeless jewels along with artworks by eco-artist Natalia Kapchuk

As all roads lead to the capital city to celebrate the country's largest art and culture fest the India Art Fair'22, DIACOLOR, a leading luxury jewellery brand joins hands with the fair as their luxury partner. Showcasing the wonder world of artistry and rare gemstones, this year the brand showcases timeless jewels that boast of responsibly sourced and mined gemstones. Curating a retrospective of one-of-a-kind gems and jewels DIACOLOR will be showcasing the rarest of natural no heat gemstones crafted into magnificent pieces of jewellery. Demonstrating DIACOLOR's global partnership, there also will be a display of iconic timepiece brands such as Graff, de-Grisogono and Faberge.

Celebrating the wonders mother nature offers, DIACOLOR ties up with philanthropist, environmentalist, and eco-artist Natalia Kapchuk to showcase her art pieces under a conscious collaboration. Exemplifying the sheer majesty and wonder of planet earth these artworks powerfully evoke the sentiment of natural marvels in her artworks, depicting the need for environmental appreciation, protection, and awareness, utilizing a variety of unique mediums such as resi-crete, reclaimed woods and plastic, metallic grit, natural stones and crystals, diamond dust, etc. Likewise, DIACOLOR Fine Contemporary Jewels gather and enhance the already breath-taking creations of the Earth, crafting unique pieces of wearable art.

Speaking on this occasion Rishabh Tongya, Creative Director DIACOLOR says, "At DIACOLOR we celebrate mother nature's precious offerings and it is our aim to not only explore these offerings but also in our possible ways pay back to the nature. Conscious efforts towards sourcing responsibly sourced gemstones are our small steps towards repaying mother nature. While we focus on creating distinctive designs, we also remain focused on highlighting the beauty and awe of our planet for the masses to see through creative expressions, thus this collaboration with Natalia's art was an organic one."

"Art has a way of piercing the soul, speaking to those places we often lock away. Through the power of my art, I want to open those doors, uncovering emotions and glimmers of hope that there is always an opportunity to improve the environmental status of our beloved planet," Artist, Natalia Kapchuk.

Showcasing timeless creations carved in precious metals and majestic stones like Mozambican rubies, Zambian emeralds, Natural no-heat Sapphires the designs of DIACOLOR will be accompanied by the artworks Ice Shelter (2020) and Heart of the Ocean (2021). Inspired by the remarkable Himalayan Mountains, also known as the world's 'Third Pole', Ice Shelter (2020) represents the fragility of glaciers in the Himalayas, which are melting at an unprecedented rate. Similarly, Heart of the Ocean (2021) also focuses on the growing concern of rising temperatures. In its creation, artist Natalia Kapchuk depicts the horrifying outcomes left for future generations, emphasizing the importance of preserving our precious "kingdoms of polar ice".

A fitting stage for maximizing attention toward masterful craftsmanship and awareness and protection of the Earth, the booth of DIACOLOR Fine Contemporary Jewels, complimented by the environmentally centred artworks of Natalia Kapchuk, will take on the world stage of the IAF.

