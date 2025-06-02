Diagnosing UX Like a Doctor: An Interview with Kishor Fogla, Creator of DRILL and Founder of Yellow Slice

In a digital world overflowing with user data but lacking true user understanding, DRILL emerges as a revolutionary force. Born out of frustration with guesswork in design, DRILL is not just another UX research lab—it’s a behavioral diagnostic system that uncovers the real reasons behind user actions, fatigue, confusion, and drop-offs. We spoke with Kishor Fogla, the mind behind DRILL and Co-founder of Yellow Slice, to understand what sets this platform apart, how it works under the hood, and how it’s already reshaping digital experiences for brands like MyLoft, BigBasket, and Chaayos.

1. What inspired you to create DRILL, and how does it differ from traditional UX research labs?

After working on more than 2,000 design projects at Yellow Slice, I started noticing a pattern. People kept saying “users want this” without any solid data backing it. I got tired of the guesswork. DRILL was born out of that frustration. We needed something that could bring clarity and evidence to design decisions—not just opinions. Think of it like a blood test. When you see a health issue, you don’t treat it based on a hunch. You get a report, understand the problem, and then act. DRILL gives you that kind of diagnostic clarity for digital products. It doesn’t stop at basic usability tests or generic feedback—we go deeper. We analyze how users behave, where they get mentally fatigued, what they see or skip, and even what emotionally triggers them. It's designed to be more diagnostic than decorative.

2. You’ve referred to DRILL as a “blood report” for digital products. Can you explain what that means in practical terms and how businesses can leverage this metaphor?

When a doctor hands you a blood report, you don’t just glance at it and move on. You look at your iron, B12, sugar levels—and fix what’s off. That’s what DRILL does for digital products. It breaks down where users are dropping off, what’s confusing them, what’s making them pause, or where the interface is mentally exhausting. Businesses can use this not just to improve how things look, but how they work. It’s not surface-level feedback. It’s deep, specific, and actionable. You get to fix the real problems that impact conversions, user retention, and satisfaction. DRILL makes product health measurable and repairable.

3. How does DRILL combine behavioral science and emerging technologies to offer businesses precise insights into user behavior?

We use eye-tracking, clickstream data, and even biometric feedback—but that’s just the raw input. The real value lies in interpretation. We apply behavioral science principles like habit loops, attention spans, and cognitive biases to make sense of it all. Our team includes designers, psychologists, and data experts working together. For example, if a user rage-clicks a button, we don’t just log it. We dig into why it happened and how their mental model led them there. That’s what makes our insights sharp and usable.

4. What kind of user data does DRILL focus on? Could you share examples of the types of insights DRILL uncovers through methods like eye-tracking or cognitive load testing?

We focus on four key areas: visual attention, cognitive load, emotional response, and task efficiency. With eye-tracking, we can tell what users actually see and what they completely miss. On one e-commerce platform, users were skipping the "Add to Cart" button because it visually blended into the layout. Attention mapping caught that. In another case, cognitive load tests showed the checkout process was too overwhelming. We removed unnecessary steps, which significantly reduced drop-offs. These insights are not obvious unless you test for them specifically.

5. In terms of real-world impact, how has DRILL helped clients like MyLoft, BigBasket, and Chaayos improve their user experiences and achieve business goals?

Kishor:

With MyLoft, we simplified the digital reading experience, which increased content consumption by over 30%. For BigBasket, we reduced the time to place a repeat order by optimizing for predictive behavior and visual clarity. Chaayos needed a better system for both staff and customers, so we redesigned their digital POS and in-store journey. After implementing our recommendations, they saw a spike in average order value. These wins aren’t just design tweaks—they’re the result of behavior-driven decisions.

6. Given the rapid pace of technological change, how do you ensure that DRILL stays ahead of the curve when it comes to new trends and methodologies in UX research?

We treat DRILL like a lab, not just a service. Every quarter, we run internal experiments testing interfaces, new tools, even AI models. We’re studying how voice commands or augmented reality change user behavior. We also run pro bono research on themes like urban loneliness, digital learning, and the future of mobility. That curiosity and commitment to exploration keep us on the edge. We’re not trying to follow trends—we’re trying to shape them.

7. What challenges have you faced in implementing DRILL’s research methods, and how have you overcome them to ensure consistent, accurate results?

One common challenge is clients assuming research slows things down. But skipping it often leads to more time wasted in rework. Another issue is making sure data doesn’t get lost in jargon. So we simplify. Instead of giving clients a 60-page PDF, we deliver dashboards, video clips, and actionable next steps. We’ve also developed processes to make our studies repeatable—especially when using precision tools like eye-tracking. Accuracy comes from tight systems, not just good tech.

8. Looking ahead, how do you envision the future of UX research, and what role do you see DRILL playing in shaping the next generation of digital experiences?

UX research will soon be as core to business as finance or operations. It’s moving beyond usability into human behavior at scale. AI will help automate data collection, but the human lens will still be crucial to interpret that data meaningfully. DRILL is built to bridge that. We want to be the default diagnostic toolkit for anyone building digital products. Whether you’re designing a banking app or a smart home interface, DRILL should be the stethoscope that helps you listen to your users.

In an era where digital products compete for attention and loyalty, DRILL offers an uncommon blend of rigor, empathy, and evidence-based insight. Kishor’s vision makes one thing clear: the future of UX is not about guesswork or aesthetics alone—it’s about diagnostics, understanding, and precise action. With DRILL, digital experiences don't just improve—they evolve.