DIAL moves Delhi HC against Centre's decision to permit commercial flight operations at Hindon Airforce Station

New Delhi, Jan 24 The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday filed a petition before the Delhi High Court challenging the Civil Aviation Ministry's decision to permit the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to start scheduled commercial flight operations at Hindon Airforce Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

DIAL, a joint venture of the GMR-led consortium and respondent No 2 (AAI), holds exclusive rights and responsibilities for the operation, maintenance, development, and management of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) under the operation management and development agreement.

The petition argues that the decision to establish a greenfield airport at Hindon Airforce Station violates established policies, including the 1997 Policy, Greenfield Airports Policy, and the National Civil Aviation Policy, which restrict new airports within 150 km of existing ones.

The DIAL contends that IGIA is well-equipped to meet projected traffic requirements and that the Hindon project would negatively impact the economic viability of existing and upcoming airports.

The petition also cites the significant investments made by DIAL and its concessionaires in expanding and upgrading the IGIA.

Moreover, it raises concerns about a conflict of interest, as the AAI, a 26 per cent shareholder in DIAL, is involved in the decision to operate flights from Hindon Airforce Station.

The petition seeks to set aside the impugned decision, proposal, and communication related to the Hindon project. The court has sought the stand of the Central governement and the AAI, and the next hearing is likely to take place next in March.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor