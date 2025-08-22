Dialstar Digital, a Mumbai based MarTech company is Recognized as a Top DSP for OTT Sync & Connected TV Video Advertising

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Dialstar Digital, a leading programmatic advertising and media technology company with nearly a decade of expertise, has been honored as Top DSP for OTT Sync and CTV Advertising. The award was presented by Bollywood's Jannat-fame star Sonal Chauhan to Mr. Gaurav Awasthi, CEO of Dialstar Digital, in recognition of the company's advanced technology, innovation and consistent delivery of measurable brand outcomes.

A Demand Side Platform (DSP) is a technology solution that enables advertisers to purchase digital advertising inventory across multiple platforms through a single interface, making campaign execution more efficient, targeted and data driven.

"This award is a testament to our team's dedication and our commitment to redefining how brands approach OTT and CTV advertising in India," said Gaurav Awasthi, CEO and Founder of Dialstar Digital. With over two decades of experience in digital marketing, he has been at the forefront of helping global and Indian brands embrace data-driven advertising. "As audiences continue to shift toward streaming platforms, our goal is to offer advertisers a smarter, more measurable, highly targeted, and impactful way to engage them," he added.

Dialstar Digital, with a strong presence across Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore; has also ventured into Unified Frequency Video Advertising across OTTs, YouTube, Audio and other premium video environments, backed by its proprietary Integration Ecosystem. This AI-enabled model uses latent efficiencies and technology within an AI-based shared ecosystem to deliver impressive benefits in video advertising, enabling real-time transactions between advertisers and content creators.

Dialstar's capabilities span OTT and Connected TV platforms helping brands reach the right audience at the right frequency with maximum impact; and thus making the whole process a customer-centric rather than channel-centric approach.

The platform is already deployed across multiple agencies and brands like Samsonite, FabIndia, Dr. Reddy's Venusia, Medimix, Cordelia Cruises, Date Crown, Hansaplast, Metro Shoes, Himalaya Party Smart, Honda, Manyavar, Bhima Jewels and many more. Dialstar's model is fully audit-compliant and meets all legal prerequisites, making the platform trustworthy and credible.

Dialstar Digital strengthens its edge with an in-house DSP integrated across 40+ SSPs & Exchanges and Dialstar AI, a next-gen creative suite for AI Videos, Creatives and Rich Media. Its Advanced TV Solutions and native partnerships, blend the reach of traditional TV with the precision of programmatic technology allowing brands to:

* Deliver different ads to different households watching the same live or on-demand content

* Unify customer engagement by habit and behavior, not just by platform

With a growing portfolio of high-impact campaigns, robust platform integrations and AI-driven strategies, Dialstar Digital is firmly positioned as the go-to DSP partner for brands seeking premium visibility and performance in the fast-evolving OTT and CTV landscape.

About Dialstar Digital

Dialstar Digital is a Mumbai-based digital advertising leader specializing in programmatic media buying for OTT and Connected TV platforms. Founded nearly a decade ago, the company leverages advanced DSP technology, Unified Frequency Video Advertising and AI-powered targeting to help brands achieve precise audience reach, higher engagement and awareness via premium streaming environments.

