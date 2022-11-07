Diamond baron from Surat takes employees on fifth spiritual trip during Diwali vacation

Govind Dholakia, Founder & Chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd (SRK), a global leader in the diamond industry recently organised a 14-day all-inclusive trip to Uttarakhand for nearly 1000 staff members and their families.

SRK Gange Express- an AC special train was booked to facilitate the tour to Rishikesh from Surat. The 5th 'SRK Family Tour' to Rishikesh commenced on the auspicious day of Dhanteras, 22nd of October.

Under the leadership of Govindkaka, SRK Exports organises the trip every alternate year during the Diwali season, as they believe in strengthening the bond among employees by travelling together.

Each morning started with a rejuvenating Yogasana session followed by a Ganga samuh snan (community bath) and recitation of verses from the holy book Shrimad Bhagavad Gita by Govindkaka.

In addition to soaking in the spiritual atmosphere of Rishikesh, there were a variety of team building activities that included adventure and cultural programmes from river rafting and sports tournaments to Patanjali ashram tour, blood donation camp, motivation seminars, Ganga aarti darshan and dandiya-raas. There were also 2 free days for the employees to sight see the town with their families.

"We plan these journeys so that our entire SRK family and their leader are aligned with the same sentiment and value system. The reason I recite the Bhagavad katha is to motivate everyone to do the same," said Govindkaka. Everyone is encouraged to actively participate in the Bhagavad Gita session by asking questions to Govindkaka and also recite the verses if they wish to.

As a firm believer in the preservation of the environment and with the spirit of giving back to the nature, SRKians also organised the 5th Ganga Safayi Abhiyaan (Clean Ganga Campaign) on the ghats of the holy river.

"Govindkaka treats us like his own family members and travels with us. He also ensures that our family too is a part of the holiday which makes the whole experience very memorable," remarked an SRKian.

Founded by Shri Govind Dholakia aka Govindkaka SRK is one of the world's leading diamond crafting and exporting conglomerates. Valued at more than 1.8 billion USD, SRK employs over 6,000 people and has played a pivotal role in transforming India's contribution into the global economy over the last six decades.

A purpose driven organization committed to what it calls 'PURE' trust, transparency and tenacity, SRK is galvanizing the gems and jewelry industry to prioritize ESG compliance and shed light on the urgent and necessary acceleration efforts for a zero emissions India and beyond. SRK is recognized as the most compliant company in the industry with the highest number of ISO, System & Process certifications.

Additionally, more than 4.5 per cent of SRK's profits are contributed to various CSR and community welfare initiatives. Rooted in Govindkaka's lifelong pursuit of equitable opportunity, upward mobility, and universal living standards, the pioneering diamond entity holds an unwavering dedication to ensuring sustainability and human welfare remain the cornerstones of its growing empire for good.

Media Contact:

Anvesha Roy Chowdhury

Email ID: anvesha.ac@srkexp.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor