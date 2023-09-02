Diamond Jubilee: 60 Years Connecting Delhi with Germany

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 2: With a relationship that spans more than half a century, Lufthansa German Airlines celebrates 60 years of connecting the Indian capital with Germany. Commemorating this Diamond Jubilee at the exclusive Taj Mahal hotel in New Delhi, Lufthansa Group Senior Vice President, Global Markets & Stations, Frank Naeve also announced the return of the fabled A380 and First Class service to Delhi.

Connecting Germany and Delhi since September 1, 1963, the inaugural Boeing 720 flight from Frankfurt touched down on a warm summer day after stopovers in Rome, Cairo, Kuwait and Karachi, establishing the first connection between the capital city and the Federal Republic of Germany. An early believer in India's growth story, Lufthansa has maintained strong ties for six decades, contributing to the expansion and enhancement of the growing economic, social & cultural ties between the two nations.

While the world has changed significantly over the past 60 years, the relationship between these two nations has blossomed thanks to the deep connections established between Germany and India. Delhi was a very different place six decades ago and today is the capital of the most populous country on the planet, the highest GDP growth rate in APAC and the 3rd largest aviation market in the world. Thanks to globalisation, interdependence and global trade, modern Germany and India are economic powerhouses that collectively represent two of the five largest economies on the planet.

Lufthansa Group today has more than 1,000 staff in the country and has announced 64 weekly frequencies to India. India was also one of the first intercontinental markets to surpass pre-pandemic levels with new routes announced including Bengaluru-Munich and Hyderabad-Frankfurt. Returning the A380 and reintroducing First Class to Delhi are natural extensions of its strong ties to India.

As one of the first to believe in India’s growth story, Lufthansa remains committed to India and looks forward to another 60 years of deepening partnerships and growth.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor