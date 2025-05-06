Diamond Toons Unveils Comic 2.0 - The New Age Comic, Little Chanakya and Delhi Darshan at WAVES 2025 in association with Delhi Tourism

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 6: Diamond Toons proudly launches Little Chanakya and Delhi Darshan, a travel adventure Comic specially conceptualized for WAVES 2025 (World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit) in association with Delhi Tourism. This comic aims to inspire children to connect with India's capital city and was launched by Delhi Tourism Minister Shri Kapil Mishra at WAVES Summit 2025, Mumbai. It will be followed by a new age, Talking Comic 2.0, with voice-over, motion, music, and visual effects, which will be released soon.

Through a gamified comic treasure hunt, riddles, and clues, Little Chanakya, a 9-year-old sharp-witted, fearless strategist, and his curious friends lead readers to Delhi's historical landmarks, one after anotherfrom the timeless Qutub Minar and Red Fort to contemporary marvels like Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, Asita Park, Baansera Park, and the new Parliament House.

Diamond Toons' pioneering concept of Talking Comics a breakthrough format that fuses voice-over, motion, visual effects, and music to create a multi-sensory storytelling experience. Talking Comics are engaging, relatable, and visually striking, designed not just for entertainment but to drive behavioral change and foster social impact. Perfect for awareness and education campaigns, this format speaks to inquisitive young minds, appeals to all age groups, and is multi-language and platform-friendly, making it accessible and impactful across diverse audiences.

Diamond Toons has successfully utilized the new-age Talking Comic 2.0 in major national projects including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Chhattisgarh Tourism, Prime Minister's Yuva Yojana, Jal Jeewan Mission, Namami Gange, and Smart City initiatives demonstrating how compelling storytelling can raise awareness, encourage positive action, and strengthen community engagement.

"With Little Chanakya and Delhi Darshan, we are not just telling a story we are redefining how stories are experienced," said Manish Verma, Director, Diamond Toons.

"Specially conceptualized as Talking Comic 2.0 for WAVES 2025, this new age comic concept creates a whole new world where animation, voice, gamification, and immersive technology transform reading into a living, breathing adventure. We are proud to showcase how creativity in India can set new global benchmarks in storytelling and media innovation."

Translated into Hindi and English, Little Chanakya and Delhi Darshan will be distributed across multiple platforms including print, digital, libraries, schools, merchandise, animation, gaming adaptations, and new immersive formats like AR/VR and metaverse experiences ensuring that Delhi's heritage reaches audiences everywhere.

About Diamond Toons: Diamond Toons is the youngest and most dynamic division of the iconic Diamond Group of Publications, with a bold vision to revolutionize how India experiences comics. Rooted in tradition but driven by innovation, Diamond Toons create and publish fresh, contemporary content that entertains, educates, and inspires readers across generations. Diamond Toons is the publisher of legendary comic characters like Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Billoo, Pinki, Little Chanakya, Tinga Dojo, and Boxy, along with globally loved icons such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Chhota Bheem. Diamond Toons brings timeless characters to life, blending fun, learning, and laughter across generations.

