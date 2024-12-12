VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that it is the first ATM solution provider to deploy the Microsoft® Windows 11® IoT Enterprise LTSC 2024 operating system in a live environment. The deployment includes two bank partners in Central Asia, Eurasian Bank and Kapital Bank, and follows the company's previous announcement that it was the first ATM solution provider to support Windows 11. Implementation of the software deployment will be managed by BS/2, Diebold Nixdorf's licensed partner in the Central Asia region.

Migrating to the latest operating system ensures a stable and scalable long-term platform for the banks to enhance customer experiences through increased security, speed and usability and effectively meet regulatory compliance standards. Combined with Diebold Nixdorf's easy-to-service DN Series® ATMs, Vynamic® Connection Points 7 and Vynamic® Transaction Middleware software, this version of Windows 11 will be supported through October 2034.

Jaivinder Singh Gill, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Banking at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are proud to announce the successful implementation of Windows 11 across multiple customers. The deployment introduces cutting-edge features, strong security and reliability benefits of Windows 11 to the financial institutions. This achievement underscores Diebold Nixdorf's commitment to driving technological advancements and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

About Eurasian Bank

Eurasian Bank is a socially important commercial bank of Kazakhstan with a 30-year history of development. It is one of the ten largest banks in the country in terms of assets, occupies a leading position in the retail banking market, provides a wide range of services to corporate clients and SMEs. The Bank belongs to the ecosystem of the ERG Group (one of the largest companies in the world in the field of mining and processing of mineral resources).

About Kapital Bank

As one of the first private commercial Banks in Uzbekistan, JSCB "Kapitalbank" launched its operations based on the License of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan in April 2001. Having merged with JSCB "Aviabank" in 2004, the Bank has been re-registered as a joint stock commercial Bank. The Bank registered its Charter in 2008 in a new edition under a totally new name JSCB "Kapitalbank". The Bank obtained its License No. 69, dated December 29, 2014, from the Central Bank to conduct banking operations, as well as the General License No. 64, dated August 29, 2014, to conduct operations in a foreign currency.

About BS/2

For over 30 years, BS/2 has been developing technological solutions and specialized software for banks, financial institutions, and retail and service companies. BS/2's software solutions enable businesses and financial organizations to organize, automate, and optimize business processes. The company also sells, supplies, and services banking and cash-handling equipment across Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. BS/2 is part of the Penki Kontinentai Group and operates in more than 80 countries worldwide.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor