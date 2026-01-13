Diebold Nixdorf Strengthens Regional Leadership to Accelerate Growth, Elevates Jaivinder Singh Gill

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Diebold Nixdorf, a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, has strengthened its regional leadership with the promotion of Mr. Jaivinder Singh Gill to Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Banking & Retail, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), and the appointment of Mr. Sandeep Sethi as Managing Director, India. The leadership changes are aimed at accelerating growth, deepening customer engagement and supporting large-scale digital transformation across banking and retail markets in the APMEA region by reinforcing strategic leadership across partnerships, enterprise sales and market execution.

Following his promotion, Jaivinder Singh Gill will lead as Senior Vice President and Managing Director - Banking & Retail, APMEA. With over 30 years of leadership experience spanning technology, banking, retail, and financial services, Jaivinder has played a key role in driving business transformation and regional expansion at Diebold Nixdorf. In his new role, he will continue to spearhead strategic growth initiatives and strengthen partnerships across the APMEA region.

Jaivinder Singh Gill said, "Bank and retail systems across APMEA region are at a critical inflection point where modernisation can no longer be decoupled from resilience and consumer trust. Organizations are increasingly challenged to go beyond incremental adjustments to, in some cases, 'reboot' their systems and refocus them on business outcomes architecting across the physical and digital boundaries." He added. "We are focused on empowering merchants and financial institutions to build secure, scalable and future-proofed commerce solutions that anticipates and adapts to changing consumer behaviour and regulatory requirements."

Additionally, Diebold Nixdorf has appointed Sandeep Sethi as Managing Director, India. He will lead the banking business for India. Sandeep is a seasoned sales leader and accomplished executive with 27 years of experience in enterprise sales management, specializing in the banking, payments, and retail automation sectors. Prior to Diebold Nixdorf, he served as VP & Regional Head for India & South Asia at Wibmo (A PayU/Naspers company), leading the region's payment business, driving growth across Authentication, Payment Gateway, Tokenisation, Fraud & Risk Management (FRM), and Digital Banking platforms. He is noted for leading Wibmo's SaaS-led Payment Tech platform business in India and South Asia. He has also held leadership positions at several Fortune 500 companies, including IBM, NCR Corporation, Xerox, and Canon.

"Sandeep's appointment significantly strengthens our leadership depth at a time when financial institutions in India are navigating large-scale transformation," said Jaivinder Singh Gill. "His experience across payments, digital banking platforms and enterprise ecosystems will be critical in helping our clients to modernise, manage risk and deliver secure, seamless experiences at scale. With my expanded responsibilities, this allows us to align the regional strategy with strong on-ground execution as we continue to build resilient, future-ready connected commerce platforms."

With these leadership appointments, Diebold Nixdorf reinforces its commitment to accelerating growth, advancing digital transformation and delivering secure, innovative connected commerce solutions that help banking and retail clients modernise operations and meet evolving customer expectations across global markets.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a leading global technology and services partner to many of the world's top financial institutions and retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels for consumers conveniently, securely and efficiently. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor