Dietitian Lavleen Kaur honoured with Pride of Punjab Award at Shaan Punjab Dee 2023

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur being honored with the Pride of Punjab Award 2023

Chandigarh (India), May 4: Chandigarh-based dietitian and wellness expert Lavleen Kaur was recently honoured with the prestigious Pride of Punjab Award at the 3rd edition of Shaan Punjab Dee, organised by the World Punjabi Organization. The annual event, held in Zirakpur, Punjab, aims to acknowledge distinguished Punjabis from various fields. Lavleen Kaur received the award from Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, alongside esteemed dignitaries, including Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, and Cabinet ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Anmol Gagan Mann.

Lavleen Kaur is acclaimed as a clinical nutritionist, lifestyle coach, and founder of Diet Insight. Her exceptional work in the field has garnered recognition, including the ‘Most Promising Youngest Dietitian in North India’ award at the International Healthcare Awards in New Delhi in 2016. Holding a Master’s degree in Science, specialising in Foods and Nutrition from Government Home Science College, Chandigarh, and a postgraduate degree in Health & Family Welfare from Panjab University, Kaur founded Diet Insight in 2014 with a mission to educate and provide insight into healthy eating and lifestyle habits.

With a dedicated team of qualified dietitians and nutritionists, Lavleen Kaur is committed to serving personalised diet and lifestyle plans to clients and patients worldwide. Her services encompass managing obesity, Thyroid, PCOD/S, Diabetes, Hypertension, and various other lifestyle disorders. Kaur believes in adopting a holistic approach, utilising food as medicine rather than enforcing strict nutrition philosophies or depriving individuals of the foods they love. Through her simple yet unique video presentations on social media, she effectively connects and engages with people from all walks of life.

Expressing her gratitude for the honour, Lavleen Kaur said, “I feel overwhelmed and emotional, and would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all of you who believe in me. I am dedicated to empowering individuals to make positive changes, and this award fuels my passion to continue guiding them towards a healthier and happier life.” She also expressed her admiration for Padam Shri Vikramjit Sahney and Anmol Gagan Maan, stating that it was a pleasure to meet these humble personalities.

The World Punjabi Organization, led by Vikramjit Singh Sahney, was launched on January 10th, 1998, by the then Prime Minister of India, I.K. Gujral; it is a non-political international body comprising prominent Punjabi industrialists, businessmen, sportspersons, journalists, artists, and achievers from various fields worldwide. The organisation actively promotes Punjabi brotherhood, folk & culture, fostering social, economic, and cultural bonding among Punjabis residing in over a hundred countries.

In addition to Lavleen Kaur’s remarkable recognition, several other distinguished figures, including AS Mittal, Kamal Oswal, Pushvinder Jit Singh, Sukhwant Singh, and Sudhir Goyal, were also honoured at the event. The ceremony witnessed the presence of popular names from the entertainment industry, such as Sufi Singer Hans Raj Hans, Oscar awardee Filmmaker Guneet Monga, actors Gulshan Grover, Richa Chadha, Binnu Dhillon, Mukesh Rishi, Varun Sharma, Aparshakti Khurana, Jesse Gill, and Babbal Rai.

